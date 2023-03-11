Scream VI: Who plays Kirby Reed in the horror movie?

Scream VI is currently playing in theaters. Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, the slasher film is the sixth film in the famed Scream franchise and the next installment of the 2022 release, Scream.

Scream VI stars Hayden Panettiere as Kirby Reed, along with Courteney Cox, Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Mason Gooding, and Jasmin Savoy Brown reprising their roles from the preceding films.

While Cox will be seen as the talk show host and survivor of the Woodsboro Legacy murders, Gale Weathers, Barrera is back as fellow survivor Sam Carpenter. The synopsis reads:

“Four survivors of the Ghostface murders leave Woodsboro behind for a fresh start in New York City. However, they soon find themselves in a fight for their lives when a new killer embarks on a bloody rampage.”

Meanwhile, Ortega, Gooding, and Brown will be seen as Tara Carpenter, Chad Meeks-Martin, and Mindy Meeks-Martin, respectively.

Scream VI's Kirby Reed was first introduced in Scream 4 in 2011

The fan-favorite character of Kirby Reed was introduced in Scream 4. In the 2011 film, Ghostface stabbed Reed rather brutally, leaving her to die, almost convincing fans that it was the endgame for the breakthrough character.

But in Scream (2022), when she was part of a photographic Easter egg, viewers were beyond elated, and seeing her as an Atlanta-based FBI special agent in Scream VI made it extra special for them. The casting is significant for Hayden Panettiere as well, as it marks her comeback.

Panettiere took a break after her Juliette Barnes act in ABC’s Nashville ended in 2018 with the show’s culmination. Speaking of which, the actress recently told Good Morning America that her return to Scream VI was a purposeful move, as was taking a break.

She said:

“I didn't know what I wanted to do next…I did have to take those four years off, and thank god I did. I had to work on myself -- my mental health, my physical health, my spiritual health.”

When Scream was released last year, Hayden Panettiere decided on her comeback and called Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett to pitch for Reed’s return, and she was in.

Panettiere, a Golden Globe nominee, is known for Nashville and Heroes

Panettiere, who sits atop a reported net worth of around $18 million, debuted in The Object of My Affection, a 1998 movie where she played a mermaid. The New York native received concrete fame with Heroes. She was a part of it for four years, starting in 2006.

She joined the cast of Nashville in 2012, and her performance earned her a Golden Globe nomination under the Best Supporting Actress – Series, Miniseries or Television Film category. The 33-year-old also received nominations for the Teen Choice Awards, People's Choice Awards, and Critics' Choice Television Awards for the ABC series.

Her other notable works include Disney’s Remember the Titans (2000), the comedy-drama Raising Helen (2004), Tiger Cruise (2004), the horse racing comedy Racing Stripes (2005), Amanda Knox: Murder on Trial in Italy (2011), and the drama film Custody (2016), among others.

On-camera appearances aside, she also lent her voice to the video games Kingdom Hearts (2002–2017) and Until Dawn (2015).

She explored the singing arena, too, and her work in Pixar’s A Bug’s Life got her a nomination for the Young Artist Award and a Grammy Award. Panettiere released several singles and charted songs as well, but most were for Nashville. Further, she appeared in music videos of My Hero is You, Telescope, Fame, and The Fabric of My Life, among others.

Scream VI is currently playing in theaters.

Poll : 0 votes