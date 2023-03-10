Scream VI cast list and characters explored

The highly anticipated horror movie, Scream VI, premieres in theaters on Friday, March 10, 2023.

It is a sequel to last year's Scream and is the sixth installment in the iconic Scream franchise. The film tells the story of four survivors of the Ghostface murders who set out to build a new life in New York City.

However, danger continues to follow them in the form of a new killer who's on a murderous spree. Here's a short synopsis of the movie, as per IMDb:

''In the next installment, the survivors of the Ghostface killings leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter in New York City.''

The movie features Melissa Barrera as Sam Carpenter, along with various others playing pivotal supporting roles. It is directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, with the screenplay penned by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick.

Scream VI cast list: Melissa Barrera and others to star in horror film

1) Melissa Barrera as Sam Carpenter

Melissa Barrera dons the role of Sam Carpenter in Scream VI. Sam is one of the survivors of the Ghostface murders and it seems like the story is told from her point of view. Barrera looks quite impressive in the film's trailer, and viewers can expect her to deliver a thoroughly impressive performance in the movie.

Apart from Scream 6, Melissa Barrera is widely known for her performances in numerous other films and TV shows like Keep Breathing, Club de Cuervos, and In the Heights, among many more.

2) Courtney Cox as Gale Weathers

Courtney Cox portrays the character of Gale Weathers in the movie. Weathers is a fearless journalist who's delved deep into the Ghostface murders in the past and her life has been in danger on multiple occasions. Fans can expect Gale to play a key role in the film.

Courtney Cox has previously essayed the role in other Scream movies. She's also starred in various other films and shows over the years, including Friends, Family Ties, and Masters of the Universe, among many more.

3) Jenna Ortega as Tara Carpenter

Wednesday star Jenna Ortega essays the role of Tara Carpenter in the new horror film. One of the many survivors of the Woodsboro Legacy killings, she is also Sam's half-sister who shares a complicated equation with her.

Ortega's other memorable acting credits include Wednesday, You, Jane the Virgin, The Fallout, and many more.

4) Hayden Panettiere as Kirby Reed

Hayden Panettiere plays the role of Kirby Reed in Scream VI. She is also among the survivors and now works as a special agent for the FBI in Atlanta, determined to nab the new Ghostface.

Viewers will be familiar with Panettiere from movies and shows like Nashville, One Life to Live, and Tiger Cruise. She'd earlier reprised the role of Kirby in last year's Scream.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the rest of the cast of Scream VI includes Jack Champion as Ethan Landry, Jasmin Savoy Brown as Mindy Meeks-Martin, Liana Liberato as Quinn Bailey, and Josh Segarra as Danny Brackett, among many others.

Scream VI hits theaters on Friday, March 10, 2023.

