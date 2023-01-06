Explained: Why Netflix's Wednesday season 2 won't be moving to Prime Video 

Rumors about the second season of Wednesday moving to Prime video are simply not true. It will remain on Netflix and season 2 will be gradually released in a couple of months.

A few days back, The Independent reported that the hit Netflix comedy horror could be leaving the platform for Prime Video. But this is far from true since Netflix and MGM completed the Wednesday deal a long time before Amazon purchased MGM.

Wednesday stars Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, Gwendoline Christie as Larissa Weems, Riki Lindhome as Dr. Valerie Kinbott, Jamie McShane as Donovan Galpin, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, and many more.

Wednesday will stay on Netflix for Season 2

In March 2022, Amazon struck a deal to purchase Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) for a whopping $8.5 billion.

Upon completion of the deal, Amazon announced:

"The storied, nearly century-old studio — with more than 4,000 film titles, 17,000 TV episodes, 180 Academy Awards, and 100 Emmy Awards — will complement Prime Video and Amazon Studios’ work in delivering a diverse offering of entertainment choices to customers."

People began speculating that the Netflix series could be moving to Prime Video since it is an MGM Television production. Moreover, The Independent also reported that there is a huge possibility of that happening.

However, all of the aforementioned speculations are incorrect because the show's contract between Netflix and MGM was set long before Amazon acquired MGM. This was confirmed in a dialog with IndieWire by a source with knowledge of the circumstances.

Netflix for the time being hasn't announced the renewal of the show, but showrunners are already scouting locations and planning for a second season. In its first 28 days, Season 1 was streamed for 1.237 billion hours, making it Netflix’s No. 2 English-language TV series of all time, behind Stranger Things season 4.

The horror comedy is based on The Addams Family, a fictional family created by American cartoonist Charles Addams. The Addams Family has seen several shows, movies, and animated series under its banner, with Wednesday being the latest.

What is Wednesday about?

The Netflix series centres on the weird yet endearing high school student Wednesday Addams, played by Jenna Ortega, who gets expelled from her school after throwing live piranhas into the campus pool.

She gets enrolled in Nevermore Academy, a private school for monstrous outcasts, in the town of Jericho, Vermont, where she uses her psychic abilities to solve a murder mystery. These abilities are acquired from her mother, Mortician Addams played by Catherine Zeta-Jones.

The show's IMDB description reads:

"Follows Wednesday Addams' years as a student, when she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart and solve the mystery that embroiled her parents."

Season 1 consists of 8 episodes in total, with all of them getting released at once on November 23, 2022. Within three weeks of its release, it became the second-most-watched English-language Netflix series, and received two Golden Globe nominations: Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy, and Best Actress – Television Series Musical or Comedy for Ortega.

Four out of the eight episodes were directed by Tim Burton. When asked if he desires to take on more TV projects, he said:

"I enjoyed doing this TV series, just because it was interesting to have a different pace, a slower kind of burn. But obviously for me, I still love movies. I still think there’s a place for movies these days."

The show was created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar with music helmed by Danny Elfman and Chris Bacon.

Poll : 0 votes