Dug Days: Carl's Date-Release date, what to expect, and everything we know so far about Pixar's new short film

Dug Days: Carl's Date is all set to premiere on Pixar on February 10, 2023. The new short from Pixar will follow Dug, the beloved talking dog from one of the greatest animated films of our generation, Up, as he embarks on a new adventure. This upcoming short will see Carl Fredricksen go on his first date since the death of his wife. Up was a sure-shot tear-jerker, and it is hard to see how this one would be any different.

Dug Days: Carl's Date is a part of Dug Days, a series of short films that follow the adventures of the talking dog. The series is quite interesting as it is based on the slightly distorted perspective of the beloved pet. There have been five short animated films in the series so far, all of which are available on Disney+.

Dug Days: Carl's Date will see Carl give dating a shot

Dug Days: Carl's Date is likely to follow the same pattern as the previous five films. It will follow Dug's interpretation of various events unfolding at home as well as in his owner Carl Fredricksen's life. This time, it would follow Carl's attempts to go out with a lady friend.

Few can forget the heartbreaking montage of Carl and Ellie's romance as it blossomed over many years and adventures, eventually ending with Ellie's death, leaving Carl all alone. This is widely considered one of the saddest sequences in any film and was also one of the scenes that drew a lot of discussion from Pixar fans.

As a result, fans are expecting it to be no different this time as this Up spinoff will also deal with Carl's love life. One can expect Carl to reminisce about Ellie when it comes to talking about love. The film will also reportedly deal with Carl's jitters before the date as the man has lived in isolation for quite some time and has no idea what to expect from the dating scene in the present day.

That's where Dug comes in. The beloved dog will try to calm his nerves and show Carl the way in Dug Days: Carl's Date. This animated short promises to be one of the most exciting ones in the series.

More about Dug Days

Dug Days: Carl's Date

Dug Days is both a spinoff and a sequel to the popular 2009 animated film Up. The American computer-animated series of shorts produced by Pixar Animation Studios follows the misadventures of the talking dog Dug, voiced by Bob Peterson, and his owner, 78-year-old Carl Fredricksen, who is voiced by Ed Asner.

The synopsis for the series reads:

"The miniseries is set after the events of Up, and presents the adventures of Golden Retriever dog named Dug living with his owner, widower and childless 78-year-old Carl Fredricksen, in their new house in the suburb."

The episodes are semi-anthological in nature and often jump between different adventures. The first short, titled Squirrel, opened the series on September 1, 2021, with the studio releasing four more shorts following its premiere. Dug Days was created, written, and directed by Peterson, and produced by Peterson and Kim Collins.

Catch the upcoming episode of Dug Days: Carl's Date on Disney+ on February 10, 2023. Stay tuned for more updates.

