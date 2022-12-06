Amy Robach and Lara Spencer friendship explored as former and TJ Holmes taken off air amid Good Morning America scandal

After the alleged romance between the Good Morning America hosts, Amy Robach and TJ Holmes was revealed, both the anchors were pulled from air. While they have been working as the hosts of the show for nearly three years now, they were recently captured by the media holding hands and enjoying a vacation together.

The reason their alleged relationship became a scandal was that they supposedly began their relationship while they were both still married to their respective partners. However, a representative for the couple said that they were both separated from their spouses and that the relationship began recently.

During an editorial call, Kim Godwin, the president of ABC News, decided that both Amy Robach and TJ Holmes would be pulled from the show temporarily.

As per a few insiders, Godwin arranged a call with the team of GMA 3 on Monday, December 5, 2022. During the call, she announced that she would be talking about an issue that had become an "internal and an external distraction," and said that it was the relationship between their colleagues. She continued:

“I want to say that while that relationship is not a violation of company policy, I have really taken the last few days to think about and work through what I think is best for the ABC News organization. And so, for now, I am going to take Amy and TJ off the air, while we figure this out.”

Monet @SocialMonet This is messy and sloppy. Now, TJ Holmes and Amy Robach will lose their jobs. Yikes! This is messy and sloppy. Now, TJ Holmes and Amy Robach will lose their jobs. Yikes! https://t.co/xfe3gCpgF8

She also noted that the decision wasn't an easy one and that the team and the staff at ABC shouldn't indulge in gossip but instead focus on work.

Kim Godwin tells staff Amy Robach and TJ Holmes' relationship is an "internal and external distraction"

The pair, who host the daily 1 pm show on ABC have been temporarily pulled from the show until the decision-makers come to a final conclusion.

As mentioned earlier, the president of the channel claimed that the alleged romance was becoming a distraction for the staff and the channel. Internal sources have claimed that several meetings are being held to take a final call about how to handle the scandal.

Their romance was ousted last week after the two were seen getting cozy and even holding hands in New York City. It is believed that the two began their relationship sometime in late August 2022 as they separated from their respective partners in the same month.

Bianca Rodriguez @biancapr I mean bruh, TJ Holmes and Amy Robach weren't even trying to keep it a secret at this point I mean bruh, TJ Holmes and Amy Robach weren't even trying to keep it a secret at this point https://t.co/GQCqacnwFg

As they spoke about the internal situation inside the media house, insiders revealed that the whole thing and the romance didn't sit too well with Robin Roberts. Roberts is one of the most popular anchors of the channel.

The insider claimed that Robin isn't just religious but she doesn't like "this kind of scandal tainting the show." The insider added that Roberts even confronted the two and asked them to "stop it."

For the time being, as Holmes and Robach take some time off, Stephanie Ramos and Gio Benitez have stepped in to host the show.

Are Lara Spencer and Amy Robach good friends?

In an exclusive with Us Weekly, an insider stated that Robach believes that Lara Spencer was behind the former and Holmes being asked to take some time off. The insider added that the media house took the decision after additional details about the alleged cheating scandal came to light.

However, the insider said that Amy Robach believes that Spencer "is the reason that she and Holmes are temporarily off the show."

While this may seem like there's a feud between the two, Lara Spencer and Amy Robach have been working together for more than 10 years and are close friends. Spencer joined the show Good Morning America 1999 and Amy Robach started working with the channel in 2012. They co-anchored the show for a long time and that was where their friendship grew.

Lara Spencer and Amy Robach are said to be quite close, as both have been working together for more than 10 years. (Image via Instagram)

In several posts and interviews, Amy Robach has spoken about how her and Lana's friendship "really blossomed" in London while they covered the 2012 Olympics. There have also been reports of the two being incredibly supportive of each other at the workplace. Lana and Amy are also seen commenting on each other's posts on social media.

However, in 2014, there was news of a feud between the two but they rubbished the news and Spencer said:

"I know it's not as s*xy as the other storyline, but we've been friends for a really long time."

She added that if viewers take a look at the show, it speaks for itself and noted that watching the show will prove that the two haven't had a feud.

The two have also taken vacations together with their families and were seen in Mykonos, Greece, in July 2022 with their kids and respective husbands.

