What time will Everything but the House Season 2 premiere? Lara Spencer returns to host HGTV’s renovation show and more

HGTV is set to premiere its new show, Everything But The House, on Saturday, May 28, at 9.00 p.m. ET. The show, produced by High Noon Entertainment, embodies the title in every way possible. Unlike many popular HGTV shows, it has nothing to do with home renovation. Instead, Everything But The House focuses on the valuables and antique pieces inside people's houses that can be sold.

Lara Spencer, the host of Good Morning America and HGTV’s Flea Market Flip, will be hosting the upcoming Everything But The House Season 2. She will be hunting houses for valuable antiques along with her team.

Spencer believes that "junk can be worth its weight in gold." The ten-episode series will see her hunt for valuable house junk that can then be sold off in auctions. The Good Morning America host will work with a team of expert appraisers to help homeowners clear out their houses and cash in on their clutter. However, after collecting all the antiques, they have to start auctioning them at a base price of just $1.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"During each episode, the team will hunt each home for potentially valuable items, anything from vintage clothing and sports memorabilia to antique furniture and kitschy keepsakes, to list in live and online auctions. However, there is one catch–to attract eager buyers– the team will begin the bidding at just one dollar."

What to expect from the first episode of Everything But The House Season 1?

In the first episode of the upcoming series, Lara will help a single mother who wishes to grow her savings before she retires from work. With a goal of $10,000 in mind, she has sought Lara Spencer’s help to find the valuable antique stuff present at her home and sell it in an auction.

The client will be offering her porcelain figurines, decorative sculptures, and antique purses in the hopes of reaching her savings target. Her son will also surprise her by giving up his own sports memorabilia, toys, and childhood trading cards to help increase the value of their auction lot.

The upcoming episode will also see Jacquie Denny, co-founder of the estate sale and auction website EverythingButTheHouse.com, assisting Lara Spencer along with his team of experts to find valuable antiques and sell them at $1.

The official summary of the first episode reads:

"A woman's home is crammed to the brim with the collections she inherited from both her parents and late husband; Lara and her team arrive to rescue her from this overwhelming burden and find enough cash to fund a family trip in the process."

What is the net worth of Lara Spencer from Everything But the House?

Host of Everything But The House Lara Spencer has a net worth of $20 million. The 52-year-old is a journalist, actor, writer, television producer, and screenwriter. Reportedly, she charges $3 million for hosting each episode.

