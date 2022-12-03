What is TJ Holmes' net worth? Fortune explored amid Amy Robach cheating scandal

TJ Holmes, the Good Morning America anchor, has been making headlines after his alleged affair with co-host Amy Robach came to light.

The duo sparked rumours of an extra-marital affair in November when the Daily Mail published photos of Amy Robach and TJ Holmes. Robach and Holmes, whose networth is estimated to be around $3 million, were seen being quite intimate with each other in the publication's pictures.

The co-anchors were seen together at a bar in New York and were caught holding hands in the backseat of a car. A short video of TJ and Amy on a trip around upstate New York was also released where TJ Holmes was visibly touching Amy’s back in quite an intimate manner.

Good Morning America’s producers were shocked when they heard about their affair. A member of the staff said that the two share a cozy and warm relationship on air because they are supposed to be amicable in front of the camera. However, the two are rumored to have been very careful about hiding their supposed affair as no one seemingly knew about it.

According to People magazine’s report, both TJ and Amy have separated from their respective spouses before indirectly confirming their dating allegations. Amy married actor Andrew Shue in 2010, and in the same year, TJ married Marilee Fiebig, an immigration lawyer.

While the duo ended their respective marriages in August, their affair is suspected to have been going on since March 2022. Netizens are expressing their distaste for the whole matter, accusing the two of cheating on their spouses.

The day after the news of the alleged affair broke out, Page Six reported that Holmes and Robach arrived at the GMA and, according to sources, it was as if nothing had happened. A source also said that the alleged couple claime dthat they didn’t start a romantic relationship until after separating from their spouses. The source further added,

“They’re in a relationship, they’re very happy. They are both broken up from their spouses and they’re two consenting adults — they have the right to do what they want.”

How did TJ Holmes build his career?

TJ Holmes, who is from Arkansas, attended he University of Arkansas and graduated with a degree in broadcast journalism.

He began his career at KSNF Channel 16 in Joplin. However, in 2000, he moved back to Arkansas and joined CBS affiliate KTHV as a general assignment reporter. He was later promoted to the role of a weekend anchor.

Holmes' next job was at KNTV in San Francisco, where he was the anchor for the 5 pm evening news. TJ joined CNN in 2006 which was the starting point for his upcoming success and popularity. He worked at CNN as a correspondent as well as a co-anchor with Betty Nguyen on Saturday and Sunday.

In 2011 BET Networks signed a multi-platform deal with TJ where he hosted Don’t Sleep in 2012. However, he left the network when the show was canceled the following year.

TJ Holmes briefly worked at MSNBC as a substitute anchor before returning to CNN again in 2013. Then in 2014, TJ joined ABC News.

He became a permanent co-host of World News Now in December 2014 before joining GMA in September 2020.

TJ has has interviewed eminent figures from the entertainment industry along with covering a varied range of stories that broke the headlines. TJ Holmes also reported news on major events around the world such as Chadwick Boseman’s death, the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on sports, among other things.

After TJ and Amy's affair has been confirmed, people are assuming they might face some sort of demotion from the network if not the complete termination of their contracts. Since it seems that they have breached a company clause.

However, at the time of writing, there has been no comment about the same from GMA's channel, ABC.

