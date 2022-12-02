"It's the audacity": TJ Holmes and Amy Robach spark wild reactions online after on-air appearance amid GMA affair scandal

American journalists TJ Holmes and Amy Robach were back on television together hours after their alleged affair was uncovered.

On Friday, December 2, Holmes and Robach visited the ABC headquarters to film their talk show GMA 3. Unsurprisingly, it garnered wild reactions online.

A source told Page Six:

“While producers had been freaking out and having meetings about whether it was right to put them back on air again together, they showed up as a couple and said they were ready and totally fine to go on air.”

TJ Holmes and Amy Robach went on air but did not address the nature of their alleged relationship. Instead, they talked about gas prices dropping, RSV and coronavirus cases rising, and World AIDS Day.

Netizens want Wendy Williams to return and discuss Holmes and Robach's alleged affair

After TJ Holmes and Amy Robach appeared on GMA 3 just a few hours after the pictures of their alleged affair went viral, Twitterati was shocked. Users had wild reactions to the story, with many applauding the private investigator who tailed the duo and revealed the story to the public.

Others demanded Wendy Williams to return to the show just to discuss the alleged affair of the duo.

TJ Holmes and Amy Robach's pictures shook the internet

On November 30, The Daily Mail published an exclusive report on TJ Holmes and Amy Robach's alleged relationship and posted pictures of them getting cozy several times over the last month.

Many news outlets then revealed that the duo are allegedly having an affair.

The duo have reportedly left their partners and an insider told People Magazine that they did not get involved with each other until they were separated from their respective partners.

"This was two consenting adults who were each separated. They both broke up with their spouses in August within weeks of each other. The relationship didn't start until after that."

Amy Robach's husband, Andrew Shue, removed all pictures with the reporter from his social media after the news of her alleged affair with TJ Holmes went viral. Robach also deactivated her account. Holmes, on the other hand, deleted his social media account in the wake of the news.

As per Page Six, TJ Holmes and Robach began their alleged affair in March 2022 while preparing for the New York City Half Marathon.

“Their attitude seems to be that they are both separated, and now they are together, so there’s nothing to hide.”

As per the Daily Mail, the co-hosts were seen spending time on a getaway remote cottage just two weeks before Thanksgiving.

As of this writing, neither of them has commented on the nature of their alleged relationship.

