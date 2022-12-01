"Messy and sloppy": TJ Holmes and Amy Robach photos spark disbelief as internet responds with memes 

Good Morning America co-anchors Amy Robach and TJ Holmes have reportedly separated from their respective spouses after the duo have allegedly been in an extra-marital months long affair. Several images of the pair seemingly cozy with each other were shared online. Netizens have since taken to social media to express their shock over the supposed cheating.

An insider revealed to Page Six that Amy Robach and TJ Holmes’ alleged affair began in March when the two spent time training for New York City’s half marathon. The former is married to actor Andrew Shue while the latter is married to lawyer Marilee Fiebig.

People magazine reported that the two ended their relationship with their respective spouses in August immediately after Robach posted an Instagram story of herself spending time with Shue in Athens, Greece on July 30.

Holmes, Robach and Dr. Jennifer Ashton co-host GMA3: What You Need To Know, a lunchtime ABC program. The alleged pair have been co-hosting together since Holmes joined the progan in September 2020.

On Wednesday, the Daily Mail published exclusive photos from November where the two were looking much more than co-workers. They were spotted together at O’Donoghue’s Irish Bar in New York City, they were seen holding hands in the backseat of a car. Videos of the two together outside a secluded Shawangunk Mountains cottage were taken as well. Holmes was spotted touching his co-anchor’s derriere twice.

Monet @SocialMonet This is messy and sloppy. Now, TJ Holmes and Amy Robach will lose their jobs. Yikes! This is messy and sloppy. Now, TJ Holmes and Amy Robach will lose their jobs. Yikes! https://t.co/xfe3gCpgF8

On Wednesday, TJ Holmes appeared to carry the show solo. It was announced that both Ashton and Robach would be a part of the episode. However, they were not seen later on. Holmes went on to say:

“Welcome to GMA3, minus two. Ain’t that something?”

He went on to assure the show’s viewers that the missing hosts continued to work that day.

A GMA3 employee revealed in an interview that the alleged couple went to lengths to keep their alleged affair under the wraps. The staffer revealed:

“They have a very cozy relationship on air, but that is what is expected. But they were very careful behind the scenes to keep their affair secret. The producers at GMA are shocked to hear they are having an affair.”

Netizens flood Twitter with memes after TJ Holmes and Amy Robach are exposed for alleged affair

Internet users were stunned to hear about the alleged affair. Many could not believe that they each allegedly cheated on their respective spouses. The images where the two seemingly appeared to be a couple, also left followers shocked. Many joked about how their alleged affair was “tea” and drama they could not resist. A few hilarious memes read:

paige @thapaigeturner This tj holmes and amy robach GMA cheating scandal is crazyyy, out here cheating in broad daylight in NEW YORK like it’s nothing???? mouth still on the floor from the pics This tj holmes and amy robach GMA cheating scandal is crazyyy, out here cheating in broad daylight in NEW YORK like it’s nothing???? mouth still on the floor from the pics https://t.co/lnqttUdNB3

Chenoa Rae @ChenoaRai Y’all we need Wendy Williams on the air to give us the tea on Tj Holmes and Amy Robach to dish in this Good Morning America scandal Y’all we need Wendy Williams on the air to give us the tea on Tj Holmes and Amy Robach to dish in this Good Morning America scandal https://t.co/sPkYftBWI9

Amanda @GAgurl85 Me reading every single detail about Amy Robach & TJ Holmes.🤯 Me reading every single detail about Amy Robach & TJ Holmes.🤯 https://t.co/obP9bkWZaE

Charcuterie Police 👮🏾‍♂️ @DarrellTheDon TJ Holmes Wife & Amy Robach at GMA tomorrow TJ Holmes Wife & Amy Robach at GMA tomorrow https://t.co/aHO92EUSpw

MBali 💫 @TheJessieWoo



Not TJ Holmes stuttering thru THIS report knowing he was reupholstering Amy Robach’s guts Not TJ Holmes stuttering thru THIS report knowing he was reupholstering Amy Robach’s guts 😭https://t.co/K2sVzCNO51

holly jolly ginger spice 🎄✨ @AyeEmCee Chile that story about Amy Robach and TJ Holmes… Chile that story about Amy Robach and TJ Holmes… https://t.co/MFXM4RsilE

Chel @cheltrott My moms face when I broke the TJ Holmes and Amy Robach tea to her My moms face when I broke the TJ Holmes and Amy Robach tea to her 😭 https://t.co/IyLcHw2TKf

Rachel. @_loveRachel_ The private investigator every time TJ Holmes & Amy Robach stepped foot outside:

The private investigator every time TJ Holmes & Amy Robach stepped foot outside: https://t.co/hVjidt1xC4

Nini @HeyThereNiNi This TJ Holmes and Amy Robach tea… Daily Mail has all the pics too??? This TJ Holmes and Amy Robach tea… Daily Mail has all the pics too??? https://t.co/DSWr5DM1mA

Danny Sanders @buckie_sanders Amy Robach & TJ Holmes 🤣 Amy Robach & TJ Holmes 🤣 https://t.co/KzoDLnYqRB

Since news of the alleged couple’s affair made headlines, Holmes’ Twitter and Instagram accounts do not seem to be available. Robach's Instagram account seems to have disappeared as well.

Amy Robach and TJ Holmes would go on double dates with their respective spouses

The journalists and their spouses have been close friends for multiple years and have also enjoyed several double dates. In an interview with People, Robach shared in the past:

“The moment he started at ABC, I think we just clicked. We’ve gone on tons of double dates with out spouses and my daughters babysit his daughters.”

TJ Holmes and Amy Robach ran this year's New York City half marathon together (Image via Getty Images)

TJ Holmes shares a nine-year-old daughter with his current wife and a son from his previous relationship. Amy Robach has two daughters from her previous marriage, while her husband Shue has three sons.

