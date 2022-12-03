Who is Amy Robach's first husband? Everything to know about Tim McIntosh amid TJ Holmes cheating scandal 

The question as to whether or not Amy Robach and TJ Holmes might be more than co-hosts is a current hot topic among the netizens. The attention on the duo came up with their dating rumors following their recent photos that surfaced on the internet.

On November 30, 2022, the two were seen together in upstate New York, holding hands, having cozy dinners, and walking together. While it is undeniable that the chemistry of the co-hosts is appreciated by the masses, their pictures have shocked the world as nobody anticipated this alleged relationship. At the same time, as per People Magazine, a source claims that Amy Robach and TJ Holmes were surprised to see the pictures. The source said:

"There were rumors they were having an affair about a year ago. A lot of people believed there might have been some truth to it because you can see there's mutual affection there. But everyone ultimately chalked it up to friendship because they always said they were both happily married."

Monet @SocialMonet This is messy and sloppy. Now, TJ Holmes and Amy Robach will lose their jobs. Yikes! This is messy and sloppy. Now, TJ Holmes and Amy Robach will lose their jobs. Yikes! https://t.co/xfe3gCpgF8

Following the incident, many people from the media house who worked closely with Amy and TJ revealed that the couple has been dating since August 2022. The fact that the anchors of Good Morning America were seen getting romantic raises many questions about their married life, their respective spouses, and much more.

Is Amy Robach married to Tim McIntosh? Details on GMA co-hosts' relationships with their spouses

Amy Robach and TJ Holmes allegedly started dating in August of this year, and the two had also split from their respective partners around that time. The aforementioned source claimed:

"This was two consenting adults who were each separated. They both broke up with their spouses in August, within weeks of each other. The relationship didn't start until after that."

Speaking about their married life and their respective spouses, Amy Robach was married to her first husband, Tim McIntosh, in 1996, but the couple decided to part ways in 2008.

Born and brought up in Minnesota, Tim McIntosh, 57, is a former baseball player who played collegiate summer baseball with Cape Cod Baseball League‘s Chatham A’s in 1986. He later transitioned into the residential real estate business.

Piroska ✊🏽♐️ @Piroskaedes Tim McIntosh when he heard about Amy Robach and TJ Holmes Tim McIntosh when he heard about Amy Robach and TJ Holmes https://t.co/Rctthc4JMH

Tim and Amy welcomed their first daughter, Anna McIntosh, in 2003 and their second daughter, Ava McIntosh, in 2007. However, the couple parted ways in 2008. Their daughters are currently 19 and 15 years old.

After her seperation from Tim, Robach met Andrew Shue at a book party in April 2009. The duo soon started dating which eventually lead to their wedding in February 2010. While the two have not made their separation public, there was news of the couple selling off their New York City home.

Meanwhile, Robach removed all of their pictures together from Instagram, which netizens suspect was due to the couple's separation. Moreover, this happened a few weeks before her relationship with Holmes became public.

DTN NEWS @DTNNEWUpdates Andrew Shue wipes estranged wife Amy Robach from his Instagram Andrew Shue wipes estranged wife Amy Robach from his Instagram https://t.co/0i88U9imGU

On the news of TJ Holmes' personal life, the journalist was married to Amy Ferson, but the two decided to opt for a divorce in 2007. Thereafter, Holmes married the lawyer Marilee Fiebig in 2010.

However, in 2020, he posted a picture with a caption stating how he had given his wife enough “reasons” to walk out of the marriage. He said:

“I gave her plenty of reasons, excuses, and opportunities to walk her fine a** out the doooooooor.”

Holmes and Fiebig separated after 12 years of marriage in August this year.

Meanwhile, Amy Robach and TJ Holmes are yet to make a public announcement about their relationship.

