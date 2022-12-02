Are Elisabeth and Andrew Shue related? All about Amy Robach's husband amid GMA affair scandal

American actor Andrew Shue is yet to respond to the news of his wife Amy Robach's alleged relationship with TJ Holmes but has removed all traces of her from his Instagram handle.

On November 30, the Daily Mail published a report about the GMA3's co-hosts being romantically involved despite being married to other people. The news outlet also published several pictures of the duo holding hands and enjoying a vacation in upstate New York.

A source revealed to Page Six that Amy Robach and Andrew Shue are getting divorced after living through a "rocky marriage."

“Amy and Andrew are divorcing, it’s almost finalized. He moved out earlier this summer. They’ve constantly had problems over the years and they finally broke up.”

The news has cast a spotlight on Andrew Shue's private life, leading people to wonder if he is related to actress Elisabeth Shue.

Yes, Andrew Shue and Elisabeth Shue are related

Revue Cinema @RevueCinema #Didyouknow Elisabeth Shue’s brother Andrew Shue (Billy on Melrose Place) makes a cameo in this movie? See if you can spot him at the bar laughing at Daryl at the frat party! #revuetweetalong #Didyouknow Elisabeth Shue’s brother Andrew Shue (Billy on Melrose Place) makes a cameo in this movie? See if you can spot him at the bar laughing at Daryl at the frat party! #revuetweetalong https://t.co/bnRsm4R4dn

Andrew Shue and Elisabeth Shue are brother and sister in real life. As per MPR News, the siblings are the kids of Anne Brewster and James William Shue, who got married in 1959 and also welcomed John Shue and the late William Shue.

Born on February 20, 1967, Andrew is a native of Wilmington, Delaware. He completed his schooling at Columbia High School in Maplewood, New Jersey, where he played soccer.

He enrolled at Dartmouth College, where he played as an All-America soccer player before spending his winter in Glasgow, studying and playing soccer for Queens Park FC. In 1989, he graduated from Dartmouth with a bachelor's degree in history. After completing his education, he taught mathematics in a high school in Zimbabwe.

He had uncredited roles in films like The Karate Kid, Vision Quest, Adventures in Babysitting, and Cocktail, until 1991, when he appeared in American Shaolin.

Shue got his big break in 1992 when he starred in the romantic-drama series Melrose Place as Billy Campbell. His other credits include The Wonder Years, Gulf City, The Rainmaker, Gracie, and Goal! III.

After starring in Melrose, Andrew Shue launched his second career as an entrepreneur. He and his friend Michael Sanchez launched a website called Club Mom that delved into parenting information through articles, blogs, and message boards. In 2006, they launched CafeMom, a social media platform for mothers.

On the personal front, Shue first tied the knot with Jennifer Hageney in 1994. However, they got divorced in 2008. The pair share a son named Nathaniel William Shue.

Two years later, in 2010, Shue married Amy Robach. They reportedly separated in August 2022 and used to co-parent Ava and Analise from the reporter's first marriage to Tim McIntosh.

