Tom Cruise biggest hits - Top Gun: Maverick and 4 other box office successes

Tom Cruise has had a long and successful career in Hollywood, with many big hits throughout the years. From the Top Gun movies to the Mission Impossible franchise, his movies have been both critical and commercial successes, cementing the actor's status as one of the biggest movie stars of all time.

Throughout his illustrious career spanning over three decades, Tom Cruise has become one of the most versatile and bankable actors of our time. He has appeared in countless films and has proven his range by tackling a wide array of genres, from action thrillers to romantic dramas. While Cruise has had numerous successful endeavors, be it acting or producing, here is a look at five of the greatest films of the actor's career.

Top Gun: Maverick, Mission: Impossible - Fallout, and three other highest-grossing hits of Tom Cruise's career

1) Top Gun: Maverick (2022)

Top Gun: Maverick was the second highest-grossing film of 2022 as well as the highest-grossing film of the actor's career. The movie made a worldwide box office total of $1.4 billion, grossing $126.7 million in its opening weekend.

A sequel to the 1986 film Top Gun, the movie features an all-star cast that sees Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris, and Val Kilmer in primary roles. The movie follows Maverick (Tom Cruise) as he mentors a new generation of U.S. Navy fighter pilots, including the son of his former best friend and wingman Goose.

The movie received smashing reviews from critics and audiences alike, with many claiming that it was even better than the first film.

2) Mission: Impossible - Fallout (2018)

Mission: Impossible - Fallout grossed over $791 million worldwide, making it the highest-grossing film in the Mission: Impossible franchise. The movie has Tom Cruise playing the character of Ethan Hunt, who, along with his team, tracks down stolen plutonium and stop a terrorist group known as the Apostles.

In addition to its financial success, the film was well-received by critics and audiences alike, with many praising its action sequences, stunts, and performances. Written and directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the movie was widely considered one of the best films of 2018.

The sixth installment in the Mission: Impossible film series, the film also stars actors like Rebecca Ferguson, Henry Cavill, Angela Bassett, Sean Harris, Michelle Monaghan, and Alec Baldwin. Mission: Impossible - Fallout was both a critical and commercial success, cementing the franchise's place as one of the most popular action movie series of all time.

3) Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol (2011)

Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol was one of the biggest hits of its time, making over $694 million worldwide and $12.8 million on its opening weekend.

In the movie, the IMF is disbanded after being implicated in a terrorist attack on the Kremlin, and Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his team go rogue to clear their names and prevent a nuclear war. Directed by Brad Bird, the film received positive reviews from both critics and audiences, especially for its action sequences, Cruise's performance, and Bird's direction.

Overall, Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol was a box office hit that helped revive the franchise after a few years of absence and established Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt as one of the most iconic action movie characters of all time.

4) Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation (2015)

Earning a worldwide total of $683 million, Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation was a massive box office hit. The movie had a worldwide opening of $121 million and was the second highest-grossing Mission: Impossible film at the time of its release.

The fifth installment in the franchise, the movie follows Hunt and his team as they track down and take down a rogue organization called The Syndicate, which is made up of former intelligence operatives who have gone rogue. The movie received favorable reviews, with commendations for its action scenes and performances, especially those of Tom Cruise and Rebecca Ferguson.

Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation had many iconic and unforgettable action stunts, including a scene where Cruise hung out of an airplane while it was in flight. The movie's screenplay and Christopher McQuarrie's direction was also appreciated by critics. Moreover, it established McQuarrie as a capable director, with many appreciating the way in which he brought the series back into the spotlight.

5) War of the Worlds (2005)

Based on HG Wells' 1898 novel, The War of the Worlds, this 2005 movie was directed by Steven Spielberg and starred Dakota Fanning, Miranda Otto, and Tim Robbins alongside Cruise. The movie earned a worldwide total of $603 million and made around $98 million on its opening weekend.

The story follows a divorced father, Ray Ferrier (Tom Cruise), who protects his children from a dangerous alien invasion. The movie received mixed reviews, with many praising Cruise and Fanning's performances, as well as Spielberg's direction, the movie's screenplay, action sequences, sound design, and visual effects.

War of the Worlds was a commercial success and now remains as one of the most iconic science fiction films of the 2000s.

Over the years, Cruise has delivered some truly mesmerizing performances. From his early breakout role in Risky Business to his latest action-packed blockbuster, Cruise remains at the forefront of movie-making, consistently delivering top-notch entertainment to audiences around the world.

