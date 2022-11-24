"What in the Dahmer is this": Jenna Ortega reveals she performed autopsies on animals as a child, leaves internet in disbelief

American actress Jenna Ortega has left the internet shocked after she recently revealed that one of her childhood interests was performing autopsies on animals.

In an Autocomplete Interview published by Wired on November 17, the 20-year-old star discussed her friendship with actress and dancer Maddie Ziegler, revealing how both of them are "weirdos." She said:

"I feel like Maddie and I are the same person in different fonts. She's such a weirdo, and I'm a weirdo in [that I] used to perform autopsies on little animals when I was younger. Like, little lizards that I found that were dead in my backyard. She's a weirdo in the sense that she breaks out into characters or movements or makes faces. We're really weird together."

Ortega's confession, which comes days after Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story was released on Netflix, confused the internet. Many netizens pointed out that the actress' childhood interests were similar to those of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.

Jenna Ortega recently starred as Wednesday Addams in Netflix's horror-comedy, Wednesday.

Twitter reacts to Jenna Ortega's recent confession

After Ortega's baffling revelation from her recent Wired interview went viral, Twitterati was left divided. Besides comparing her actions to that of Jeffrey Dahmer, several internet users also felt that she should have kept her "childhood hobby" a secret.

Some users also stated that Ortega was meant to play the role of Wednesday Addams since her character is also obsessed with morbid activities just like her.

carly @_ladybored Jenna Ortega should’ve kept her doing autopsies on dead animals when she was little to her self cause that’s some Jeffrey Dahmer shit Jenna Ortega should’ve kept her doing autopsies on dead animals when she was little to her self cause that’s some Jeffrey Dahmer shit😭😭

olive 🎀🕸 @barbiemorgue jenna ortega saying she used to perform surgery on dead animals she found in her backyard as a child is exactly what we need right now. not enough famous people who are quietly deranged jenna ortega saying she used to perform surgery on dead animals she found in her backyard as a child is exactly what we need right now. not enough famous people who are quietly deranged

k @cvpacetic JENNA ORTEGA USED TO PERFORM AUTOPSIES ON LITTLE DEAD ANIMALS WHEN SHE WAS YOUNGER ???? GIRL WAS MEANT TO BE WEDNESDAY JENNA ORTEGA USED TO PERFORM AUTOPSIES ON LITTLE DEAD ANIMALS WHEN SHE WAS YOUNGER ???? GIRL WAS MEANT TO BE WEDNESDAY

Other users supported Ortega and slammed users for comparing her to Jeffrey Dahmer and suggesting that her behavior is similar to that of serial killers.

Eros Von Doom @jestersdoom Y’all treating Jenna Ortega like a future murderer because she, and let me check my notes:



Performed autopsy’s on already dead animals. Tell me again what y’all’s science teachers had you doing in class Y’all treating Jenna Ortega like a future murderer because she, and let me check my notes:Performed autopsy’s on already dead animals. Tell me again what y’all’s science teachers had you doing in class

Rita 🦋💖 @ZRidaRida19 Jenna Ortega is the only hot person who is telling the TRUTH when they say “I’m kinda weird.” You couldn’t pay me to admit to cutting up dead animals Jenna Ortega is the only hot person who is telling the TRUTH when they say “I’m kinda weird.” You couldn’t pay me to admit to cutting up dead animals https://t.co/wsWj1OsmIX

blue @noctblues oh is all celebs aren't weird or interesting anymore but when jenna ortega says she used to perform autopsy on dead animals as a child SHES THE VILLAIN??? oh is all celebs aren't weird or interesting anymore but when jenna ortega says she used to perform autopsy on dead animals as a child SHES THE VILLAIN??? https://t.co/7GWTMg4idt

Emily Rose @emily_rose_c96 @PopCrave @WIRED Too many people think they're psychologists because they've seen a Netflix true crime doc or series. @PopCrave @WIRED Too many people think they're psychologists because they've seen a Netflix true crime doc or series. 😂

Pewpew @5niffsniff @PopCrave . It's not like she said she tampered with their bodies or something @WIRED I feel like some people here don't know what autopsies are and/or are stretching its meaning out quite a bit. It's literally just her childhood interest in discovery and gaining knowledge. It's not like she said she tampered with their bodies or something @PopCrave @WIRED I feel like some people here don't know what autopsies are and/or are stretching its meaning out quite a bit. It's literally just her childhood interest in discovery and gaining knowledge😂. It's not like she said she tampered with their bodies or something

Jenna Ortega showcased her "weirdness" while shooting for Wednesday

During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Jenna Ortega revealed that she freaked out her Wednesday co-star Christina Ricci while they were filming the Netflix series on the set.

The 20-year-old star said that while Ricci was sweet to her, she had "one of the most awkward experiences I've ever had." She said:

"I think, socially, I can be kind of hard to communicate with at times. And sometimes I would say something as a joke, and I think I have a very dark sense of humor, and she would go, 'Uh, that's dark…'"

Christina Ricci played the role of Wednesday Addams in the 1990s movies, alongside Angelica Houston, Raul Julia, Christopher Lloyd, and Jimmy Workman.

In a recent interview, Ortega also shared that she feels her parents still can't believe her success, even though they drove her back and forth several times a week just so she could audition in Los Angeles. She said:

"My mom literally said this to me yesterday - she said: 'I did not think you were going to be here.' Which is true! That’s what it is. Because we had no connection to Hollywood, it was a random thing. I’m living off of a six-year-old girl’s decisions."

Wednesday, which was released on November 23, is currently streaming on Netflix. The series also stars Luis Guzmán, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Isaac Ordonez, and Fred Armisen in key roles.

