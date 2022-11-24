"What in the Dahmer is this": Jenna Ortega reveals she performed autopsies on animals as a child, leaves internet in disbelief

American actress Jenna Ortega has left the internet shocked after she recently revealed that one of her childhood interests was performing autopsies on animals.
In an Autocomplete Interview published by Wired on November 17, the 20-year-old star discussed her friendship with actress and dancer Maddie Ziegler, revealing how both of them are "weirdos." She said:
"I feel like Maddie and I are the same person in different fonts. She's such a weirdo, and I'm a weirdo in [that I] used to perform autopsies on little animals when I was younger. Like, little lizards that I found that were dead in my backyard. She's a weirdo in the sense that she breaks out into characters or movements or makes faces. We're really weird together."
Ortega's confession, which comes days after Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story was released on Netflix, confused the internet. Many netizens pointed out that the actress' childhood interests were similar to those of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.
Jenna Ortega recently starred as Wednesday Addams in Netflix's horror-comedy, Wednesday.
Twitter reacts to Jenna Ortega's recent confession
After Ortega's baffling revelation from her recent Wired interview went viral, Twitterati was left divided. Besides comparing her actions to that of Jeffrey Dahmer, several internet users also felt that she should have kept her "childhood hobby" a secret.
Some users also stated that Ortega was meant to play the role of Wednesday Addams since her character is also obsessed with morbid activities just like her.
Other users supported Ortega and slammed users for comparing her to Jeffrey Dahmer and suggesting that her behavior is similar to that of serial killers.
Jenna Ortega showcased her "weirdness" while shooting for Wednesday
During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Jenna Ortega revealed that she freaked out her Wednesday co-star Christina Ricci while they were filming the Netflix series on the set.
The 20-year-old star said that while Ricci was sweet to her, she had "one of the most awkward experiences I've ever had." She said:
"I think, socially, I can be kind of hard to communicate with at times. And sometimes I would say something as a joke, and I think I have a very dark sense of humor, and she would go, 'Uh, that's dark…'"
Christina Ricci played the role of Wednesday Addams in the 1990s movies, alongside Angelica Houston, Raul Julia, Christopher Lloyd, and Jimmy Workman.
In a recent interview, Ortega also shared that she feels her parents still can't believe her success, even though they drove her back and forth several times a week just so she could audition in Los Angeles. She said:
"My mom literally said this to me yesterday - she said: 'I did not think you were going to be here.' Which is true! That’s what it is. Because we had no connection to Hollywood, it was a random thing. I’m living off of a six-year-old girl’s decisions."
Wednesday, which was released on November 23, is currently streaming on Netflix. The series also stars Luis Guzmán, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Isaac Ordonez, and Fred Armisen in key roles.