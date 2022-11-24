Wednesday episode 7 review: A smooth comeback to the world of Addams Family

Wednesday premiered on Netflix with its eight-episode long season on November 23, 2022, narrating the story of Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) in the midst of a murder mystery in her school, Nevermore Academy. The show had dipped quite a lot in the previous episode, but the seventh episode had every element of a good TV series.

After the previous episode dragged the mystery a little too far and a little too long, this episode seemed like a breath of fresh air bringing forth a brilliant story coupled with great twists and a shocking revelation that is perfect for a fitting finale.

Wednesday season 1, episode 7 review: A lot of secrets to cover

If the show has recently felt like it is overwhelming the audience with layers of secrets, perhaps this episode offers a better explanation as to why this was needed. This is no excuse for the show to drop in between, in fact, that is precisely what differentiates a good TV show from a great one, and it seems Wednesday does not intend to cross that line of greatness.

However, in all honesty, this is a great episode. Almost following the troupe of a murder mystery, this episode shuffles blame like a game of Pass the Parcel. It begins with the Mayor's funeral and continues into the introduction of Uncle Fester (Fred Armisen). The veteran actor brings to the table whatever is expected of him, making this episode far more interesting than the ones that came before.

For one, Uncle Fester and Wednesday's work together is a joy to watch, be it ripping apart mysteries or riding in a funny-looking motorcycle with a sidecar, this episode is delightful to the core. However, it is also just as intense. The entire episode has a lingering feeling of something big happening, and with clever writing, the showrunners manage to guide the viewers in an entirely different direction.

After learning enough about the monster, it seems that Addams has a lot of material to figure out the suspect. The episode waits long enough before revealing something more gruesome. This is well aided by a lingering love story in the background as the goth teenager tries to solve the layered mystery. It is only in the end that the viewers truly understand the purpose of putting in the developing love story between Wednesday and Tyler (Hunter Doohan).

When the show seemingly reaches its conclusion, it flares up a big crisis. This was inevitable as there is another episode left in the series. However, the script is momentarily convincing enough to trick viewers into believing that Xavier was the monster.

The finale of this episode is by far the strongest and the most intense in this series' debut season. As Addams reluctantly accepts her developing affection for Tyler and kisses him, she has a vision revealing Tyler is the monster. This changes all the calculations and opens the series up for a brilliant finale.

