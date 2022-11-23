Wednesday episode 2 review: The can of mysteries pops open

Wednesday, the long-awaited spinoff to the extremely popular Addams Family, premiered on Netflix with eight hour-long episodes on November 23, 2022, bringing in the fresh face of Jenna Ortega as the titular character (we could almost say she is giving Cristina Ricci a solid competition).

The first episode of the new show covered a lot of ground, tracing Wednesday's journey from a normal school to the Nevermore Academy, which is populated by people with special powers and personalities, much like herself.

Not only did the first episode serve as an interesting backstory, but it also introduced a prominent crisis in the very first episode, almost in a very Tim Burton-esque way. The second episode, titled Woe is the Loneliest Number, is a significant upgrade on the horror front and also has a certain shock factor that is quite intriguing at this point in the series.

Wednesday episode 2 review: A crime that was never committed?

The second episode of the Netflix show sees Wednesday Addams in a tough spot after witnessing a menacing monster and a brutal murder. Of course, this does not scare the sadistic teenager, but it also brings out the more curious side of Jenna Ortega's character. It is worth mentioning how versatile Jenna was in this particular episode. It is no easy task to emote a lot without facial expressions.

The episode soon dives into the crucial mystery of Rowan's death, but it is far more shocking than whatever viewers witnessed in the previous episode. The forest is clean, there is no sign of attack, and, more importantly, Rowan is seemingly alive. This clever storyline complicates things for both Wednesday and the viewers.

This is where the young Addams girl decides to dive into the mystery. Most of this episode has a very mixed tone, often touching the borders of plain terror and wandering on the edge of high school drama. This is well-mixed intricately, keeping Addams at the center of it all. Her attempts at solving a mystery are well balanced by her curious, if not deliberate, attempt to fit in.

This episode also introduces the Thing, a hand sent to spy on Addams. But she managed to make it loyal to her, giving a much-beloved silent pet archetype.

The Thing turns out to be crucial when it witnesses Rowan changing into an old man and later into the principal, making things much more interesting for the show's future.

With so many mysteries, the episode's finale focuses on a boat race, curated in classic Tim Burton style. It draws the focus away momentarily from the big mysteries and brings it back to high school.

This episode has a lot of material and another intriguing ending. The episode also saw Wednesday having a vision where a blonde version of Jenna Ortega told her that she was the 'key.' While many subtexts are still unclear, the episode makes things much more interesting for the remaining six.

All the episodes of Wednesday are now streaming on Netflix.

