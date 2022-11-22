Netflix's upcoming horror comedy series, Wednesday, will air on the streaming platform on November 23, 2022. The series focuses on Wednesday Addams, a teenager who uses her psychic powers and tries to solve various mysteries.

The show, helmed by Tim Burton, Alfred Gough, and Miles Millar, is based on the iconic Addams Family series. It blends elements of gothic horror, mystery, and comedy to create a delightful cinematic experience. The series stars Jenna Ortega in the titular role, along with many others portraying important supporting roles.

Wednesday cast list: Jenna Ortega and others promise a spooky watch

1) Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams

Jenna Ortega portrays the lead character of Wednesday Addams in the new Netflix series. Addams is known for her intelligence and uses her psychic powers to solve murder mysteries. Ortega perfectly embodies her character's bizarre eccentricities in the series' trailer, and fans can look forward to a powerful performance from her.

TV audiences will recognize Ortega as a young Jane from The CW's acclaimed series, Jane the Virgin. Her other acting credits include You, Scream, and Stuck in the Middle, to name a few.

2) Gwendoline Christie as Larissa Weems

Gwendoline Christie stars as Larissa Weems in the show. Weems is the principal of the Nervermore Academy and shares a good rapport with the lead character. Christie looks impressive in the show's trailer, and it'll be interesting to see how her character pans out.

Besides the new Netflix show, Christie has starred in several popular films and shows over the years. These include Game of Thrones, wherein she played the role of Brienne of Tarth, the Star Wars films, Flux Gourmet, Top of the Lake: China Girl, and many more.

3) Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair

Emma Myers plays the role of Enid Sinclair in the series. Netflix's Tudum describes Sinclair as the ''direct opposite'' of the protagonist. According to the streaming giant, Sinclair is a lively personality and full of life. One of the more exciting aspects of the show is Sinclair's equation with the main character.

Apart from Wednesday, Emma Myers is known for her appearances in A Taste of Christmas and Girl in the Basement.

Apart from the actors mentioned above, the movie features many others portraying pivotal supporting/minor roles, like:

Percy Hynes White as Xavier Thorpe

Christina Ricci as Marilyn Thornhill

Riki Lindhome as Dr. Valerie Kinbott

Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin

Joy Sunday as Bianca Barclay

The official trailer for the show offers a peek into the mysterious Nevermore Academy, where the story is set. It then introduces the main characters, Wednesday Addams, Morticia Addams, Larissa Weems, and many others.

The trailer establishes the main storyline without giving away any major spoilers. It does have a frightening tone but also manages to infuse humor that would make for a memorable experience. Netflix describes the show as,

''A sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams' years as a student at Nevermore Academy.''

The new series is helmed by legendary director Tim Burton, along with Alfred Gough and Miles Millar.

You can watch the upcoming horror comedy series on Netflix on November 23, 2022.

