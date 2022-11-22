Who plays Gomez Addams in Netflix's Wednesday? Meet Luis Guzman

Wednesday, a coming-of-age supernatural horror comedy television series, is set to stream on November 23, 2022, on its namesake day. The Netflix series is based on The Addams Family, a cartoon by Charles Addams.

While Jenna Ortega, known for her portrayals in Jane the Virgin, Stuck in the Middle, You, The Fallout to name a few, will play the titular character, Catherine Zeta-Jones will appear as her mother, the famous Morticia Addams.

Wednesday Addams @wednesdayaddams This *festering* new trailer is full of surprises. I know the suspense is killing you. This *festering* new trailer is full of surprises. I know the suspense is killing you. https://t.co/JmCVMBaDHP

Further, Luis Guzmán has been signed up to portray Morticia’s husband and Wednesday’s father, Gomez Addams.

Luis Guzmán: Life, career, net worth

Born in Cayey, Puerto Rico on August 28, 1956, Guzman was raised in Greenwich Village, New York City by his hospital worker mother, Rosa, and TV repairman step-father Benjamin Cardona.

The American University graduate and social worker worked as an actor in the night and eventually became involved in independent films and street theater.

Guzman has delivered several noteworthy performances in his four-decade-long career. The character artist has starred in several high-profile projects like Oz, Boogie Nights (1997), Magnolia (1999), Punch-Drunk Love (2002), Out of Sight (1998), The Limey (1999), Narcos, and Code Black, among others.

Wednesday marks the second collaboration between Zeta-Jones and Guzman after Traffic (2000).

Guzman’s net worth is estimated to be around $13 million. He lives in Sutton, Vermont, with his wife Angelita Galarza and their five children on a 337-acre estate.

Guzmán on how he was cast on Wednesday

Guzman recently appeared on The Rich Eisen Show, where he revealed that he had no idea about the series and that its director, Tim Burton, had him in mind for the role of Gomez. He said:

“I was actually in Cardiff, Wales, and I got a phone call saying, 'Tim Burton wants to speak to you.' 'Tim Burton? Yeah!' So, we Zoomed the next day, and he said, 'Hey, man, we're doing this thing about The Addams Family.' And I was like, 'Oh, wow. Cool.'”

Guzman, surprised, wasn’t prepared for what was to come. He added:

“And he said, 'I'd love for you to play Gomez.' And I go, 'For real?! Really? Okay, alright, let's do it!'”

However, Guzmán's casting drew a lot of criticism. People were critical of Guzman's Gomez Addams when the first images of the characters were released in August, comparing him to the previous iteration enacted by the late Raul Juliá in The Addams Family (1991) and Addams Family Values (1993), as well as John Astin in the TV series.

Entertainment Weekly @EW Jenna Ortega, Luis Guzmán, and Gwendoline Christie break down how Tim Burton tracked them all down to make Netflix's #Wednesday , what it was like working with Catherine Zeta-Jones, and more! #NYCC Jenna Ortega, Luis Guzmán, and Gwendoline Christie break down how Tim Burton tracked them all down to make Netflix's #Wednesday, what it was like working with Catherine Zeta-Jones, and more! #NYCC https://t.co/Q2WJ0Imfkh

They opined Guzman’s Gomez lacked the poise and the charismatic physical appearance of Julia and Astin’s characters.

AJW🤟 @ajwweir @DiscussingFilm She's spot on, he's definitely not. Gomez was every bit as gorgeous as Morticia originally, not looking like he's punching @DiscussingFilm She's spot on, he's definitely not. Gomez was every bit as gorgeous as Morticia originally, not looking like he's punching

Alex Sayf Cummings🌹 @akbarjenkins No one could ever be a better Gomez Addams than the late great Raul Julia but Luis Guzmàn is still a pretty inspired choice No one could ever be a better Gomez Addams than the late great Raul Julia but Luis Guzmàn is still a pretty inspired choice https://t.co/maOZkp0nsW

However, experts pointed out that Guzman is the perfect casting for Gomez. That's because the character is someone with a tubby body, grotesque appearance, snub-nose, a crooked tooth, and receding chin, and Guzman fits the bill.

As per Charles Addams, Gomez is:

"Husband to Morticia (if indeed they are married at all) ... a crafty schemer, but also a jolly man in his own way ... though sometimes misguided ... sentimental and often puckish — optimistic, he is in full enthusiasm for his dreadful plots ... is sometimes seen in a rather formal dressing gown ... the only one who smokes."

So, it seems the criticism towards Guzman’s Gomez was misplaced and the same was echoed by many netizens too.

I love this twitter.com/FANGORIA/statu… FANGORIA @FANGORIA New Addams Family just dropped New Addams Family just dropped https://t.co/Tt2vK8w0Tx Gomez looks like the original cartoon strip again and if you don’t think Luis Guzmán is hot (which I’m seeing in the replies), that’s a you problem.I love this Gomez looks like the original cartoon strip again and if you don’t think Luis Guzmán is hot (which I’m seeing in the replies), that’s a you problem.I love this 😍 twitter.com/FANGORIA/statu…

Are you sure about that? #wednesdaynetflix #WednesdayAddams “Luiz Guzman is miscast as Gomez Addams. He looks nothing like him!”Are you sure about that? #AddamsFamily “Luiz Guzman is miscast as Gomez Addams. He looks nothing like him!” Are you sure about that? #AddamsFamily #wednesdaynetflix #WednesdayAddams https://t.co/5pATdnbqZT

Wardhoevember🏳️‍🌈💗💜💙 @Rox_Al_Ghul_89 Luiz Guzman is a perfect choice for Gomez. All you naysayers saying that Gomez needs to be some sort of sexy dude like an Oscar Isaac type need to refer to the original source: the comics. And Luiz is such a great actor and will do so well. He’s so underrated. #WednesdayNetflix Luiz Guzman is a perfect choice for Gomez. All you naysayers saying that Gomez needs to be some sort of sexy dude like an Oscar Isaac type need to refer to the original source: the comics. And Luiz is such a great actor and will do so well. He’s so underrated. #WednesdayNetflix https://t.co/QtZDSMi9EV

blackwoodsis @blackwoodsis #wednesdaynetflix 's Gomez is the most accurate to the original New Yorker Addams comics there has been and Luis Guzman is a great actor who will do a great job. stop being fatphobic challenge #wednesdaynetflix 's Gomez is the most accurate to the original New Yorker Addams comics there has been and Luis Guzman is a great actor who will do a great job. stop being fatphobic challenge https://t.co/7oHizibRsK

Wednesday: Cast, crew, synopsis

Burton and Smallville creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar have teamed up to give shape to Wednesday. The synopsis of the series reads:

“Smart, sarcastic and a little dead inside, Wednesday Addams investigates a murder spree while making new friends — and foes — at Nevermore Academy.”

A scene from Wednesday. (Photo via Netflix)

Apart from Ortega, Zeta-Jones, and Guzman, the series features Game of Thrones fame Gwendoline Christie.

Interestingly, Christina Ricci, the OG Wednesday Addams, will also be seen as Marilyn Thornhill in the show.

