What happened to Nicko McBrain? Health issues explored as Iron Maiden drummer reveals paralysis struggle

Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain recently opened up about a health issue he faced earlier this year. In a statement posted to the band's website, McBrain mentioned that had a stroke in January this year which led to paralysis on the right side from his shoulder down.

McBrain stated that he believed his career was over following the paralysis problem. He added that it was the love and support of his wife Rebecca alongside his family members and doctors that he was able to recover by 70%. He wrote that he underwent therapy for 10 weeks, after which he went back to rehearsals for The Future Past tour of the band.

"I feel it's important to let you know about this now instead of earlier as I was mainly concerned with doing my job and concentrating on getting back to 100% fitness. I'm not there yet but by the grace of God I'm getting better and stronger as the weeks go by," McBrain said.

Rod Smallwood, the band manager, said that he and the rest of the band members are proud of what Nicko McBrain has achieved in his career so far. He stated that he was worried that Nicko might not be able to participate in the upcoming tour but the band supported him and he returned to normal.

"Nicko being Nicko he did not want to make a fuss and cause any distraction to the tour at the time but, now that he is sure he will soon get there, he thought you fans should know straight from him rather than by any rumours!" Smallwood said.

Nicko McBrain was diagnosed with laryngeal cancer in 2020

Nicko McBrain contracted laryngeal cancer in 2020 but was declared cancer-free last year. An interview on the website of the University of Miami Health System states that the diagnosis was revealed following an endoscopy at the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

gen21 @gen21argentina Iron Maiden's Nicko McBrain had laryngeal cancer in 2020 Nicko McBrain gave an interview on the importance of getting voice changes checked out after his laryngeal cancer diagnosis.

McBrain decided to go for the endoscopy after he witnessed a change in his voice. He said that he screams and yells while performing with the band but the voice was different when he was sitting in a room in absolute silence.

"I thought this is very reminiscent – this different sounding voice of mine – to when I finish a tour or after a show. I didn't have a cold or any symptoms of illness at all. I started to feel that I was clearing my throat more when I was in conversations. So, I just took it on myself to call my doctor."

The cancer was removed through surgery and McBrain had to go for a checkup in a few months. He also recommended anyone feeling the same go and visit the doctor, adding that his cancer was caught when it was in the first stage.

Nicko McBrain joined the Iron Maiden in 1982

Nicko McBrain joined Iron Maiden as a replacement for Clive Burr in 1982. He began performing with them and contributed to a lineup of best-selling albums during the 80s.

He is currently busy with the band's ongoing The Future Past World Tour, which began on May 28, 2023. It is expected to end by 2024 and the band will be performing in North America in the upcoming month.