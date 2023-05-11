What cancer does Dolph Lundgren have? Rocky star opens up on diagnosis and health struggle

Swedish actor Dolph Lundgren revealed that he has been privately battling cancer for the past eight years. While appearing on an episode of In Depth With Graham Bensinger, the 65-year-old actor disclosed that he was diagnosed with kidney cancer in 2015.

He revealed that the doctors found a tumor in his kidney and they removed it, however, after they did a biopsy, they found out it was cancerous. Lundgren added:

“Then I did scans every six months, then you do it every year, then it was fine for about five years.”

Lundgren said that in 2020 when he was back in Sweden, he "had some kind of acid reflux," and when the doctors did an MRI, they found "there were a few more tumors around the area."

Six tumors were removed during surgery, but one more tumor was found in Dolph Lundgren's liver in the fall of 2021 and systemic therapy was started because it, which had become the "size of a lemon," was difficult to remove.

Dolph Lundgren was told he had "two or three years" left to live

While appearing on the same episode of In Depth With Graham Bensinger, Dolph Lundgren's fiancee, Emma Krokdal, revealed that it was "a lot worse" than they had predicted:

"[The doctor] kind of started talking about all these different tumors, like, in the lung and the stomach and the spine, outside the kidneys."

The Creed II actor said that the doctor asked him to take a break from his career and spend more time with his family. This prompted Dolph Lundgren to ask the most dreaded question:

"I asked him, 'How long do you think I've got left?' I think he said two or three years, but I could tell in his voice that he probably thought it was less. I thought it was it, for sure."

Dolph Lundgren added that he got a second opinion from a doctor based in London, where he was shooting films for the Expendables and the Aquaman franchise when he learned that his kidney cancer was mutating like lung cancer. He underwent a new treatment that reduced his tumor size by 20 to 30 percent within three months.

The Universal Soldier actor added that 2022 was basically waiting for the medications to work.

"Finally things had shrunk to about 90%. Now I'm in the process of taking out the remaining scar tissue in those tumors. The prognosis is that, hopefully, when they take these out, there's no cancer activity and the medication that I'm taking is gonna suppress everything else."

Dolph Lundgren concluded by stating that he was "lucky enough to be alive."

As per his IMDb profile, Lundgren will next appear in Drago, Showdown at the Grand, Hellfire, Wanted Man, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, The Expendables 4, and Come Out Fighting.

