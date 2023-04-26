"No wonder Marvel always prospers": DC fans furious over Amber Heard's appearance in new Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom trailer

DC fans have been riled up ever since Warner Bros. Pictures released the first trailer for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which according to Deadline, has Amber Heard in a couple of frames. The actress is reprising her role as Xebel’s princess and Arthur’s love interest, Mera, in the upcoming feature.

Warner Bros. Pictures released the trailer at the ongoing CinemaCon 2023. The trailer has not been shared with the public yet, so we have to wait until the trailer gets dropped on an open forum later.

Heard’s presence in the trailer left fans miffed as they took to Twitter to vent their anger. They even ignored lead star Jason Momoa’s appearance as Arthur Curry/Aquaman and Patrick Wilson as his half-brother Orm Marius. One fan took to Twitter and said:

Melissa Revuelta @MelissaRevuelt3 I cant believe they decided to bring Amber Turd back to play Mera in Aquaman 2!! It feels like they are purposely trying to ruin the DC brand. No wonder Marvel always prospers and DC stays in the gutter. 🤦🏻‍♀️ I cant believe they decided to bring Amber Turd back to play Mera in Aquaman 2!! It feels like they are purposely trying to ruin the DC brand. No wonder Marvel always prospers and DC stays in the gutter. 🤦🏻‍♀️

To recall, after Heard lost a defamation case last year against former spouse and fellow actor Johnny Depp, a petition was filed demanding her removal from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Terming her a “domestic abuser,” the Change.org petition asked makers to “do the right things” and remove her from the sequel.

Clearly, that did not happen, which is probably why DC fans are enraged. It’s worth noting that the shooting schedule for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom officially wrapped on January 12, 2022, much before the defamation trial even began.

Fans bring up gender debate involving Johnny Depp as Amber Heard makes a cameo in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom's trailer

As the trailer was being launched, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom director James Wan and Momoa attended the same via pre-recorded video calls. Wan said the sequel explores “beautiful, strange new worlds” via “interesting new characters.” He added:

“It’s an action-adventure story with a really fun bromance between Arthur and Orm…Orm was a villain the first time around, but this time Arthur needs him.”

The trailer heavily showcased their bond, Black Manta’s villainy, underwater action sequences involving submarines, the Black Trident enemy, and Aquaman’s baby, among other things. The “baby” is Mera’s too, but she wasn’t shown around them. She was rather put in fight scenes, leaving fans upset.

Fans reacting to the news by @DailyLoud on Twitter. (Photo via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Fans angry about Heard's appearance. (Photo via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Fan reacting to the news by @DailyLoud on Twitter. (Photo via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Meanwhile, apart from the ones mentioned, the 2023 DC film also stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Randall Park as revengeful antagonists David Kane or Black Manta and marine biologist Dr. Stephen Shin, respectively.

We'll also see Nicole Kidman as Arthur's mother, Atlanna, Willem Dafoe as Arthur's mentor and Atlantis vizier Nuidis Vulko, a probable Ben Affleck-Bruce Wayne/Batman, and Pilou Asbæk, among others.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is slated to hit theaters on December 20, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes