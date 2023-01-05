7 upcoming DC movies and shows releasing in 2023

Marvel and DC are among the leading creators of some of the major films in Hollywood. Both the brands have not just been producing some of the most commercially successful films that offer great theatrical experiences, but have also ventured into television, making shows that follow some of their most beloved characters.

While Marvel has been launching new superhero franchises every year and making the cinematic universe bigger with every new production, DC has been focusing on digging deeper into the back stories of its existing characters. Batman, Joker, Harley Quinn, and Wonder Woman are some of their most famous characters.

DC also gathered a great fan base in 2022 after the release of The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson. The film was appreciated by critics across the world who praised the technical soundness and depth of the film.

Here are some of the most anticipated projects from DC for 2023.

Some highly anticipated DC movies and TV shows of 2023

1) Harley Quinn (Season 4)

Harley Quinn is one of the most interesting characters to come out of the DC comics. The adult animated series follows the titular character as she goes on a series of misadventures after breaking up with Joker. Harley Quinn explores the world of a complicated, questionable character, and is almost perfect when it comes to the voice cast, writing, and the animation.

The show premiered in 2020 and has released three seasons so far. A fourth season is scheduled for release in 2023, which is widely anticipated by fans around the world. Additionally, a Valentine's Day special episode titled Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special, is also set to release on February 14, 2022. The special will be 44 minutes long.

The fourth season of Harley Quinn will be released on HBO Max, where the rest of the show is streaming.

2) Gotham Knights

Of all the brilliant stories that DC comics have brought to the screen over the years, the story of Gotham and Batman is arguably the most popular. Gotham city and the characters in it have found their way into numerous pop-culture references and are now household names for fans of the franchise.

Meanwhile, what makes Gotham Knights especially intriguing for fans is its exploration of the characters in the Batman family, while other DC characters play supporting characters in the story.

The TV show will explore the events that followed Bruce Wayne's death. Wayne's son extends friendship to the children of Batman's enemies before they are all suddenly framed for murder. Promising a brand new story in a familiar setting, Gotham Knights is arguably one of the most anticipated DC shows of 2023.

Gotham Knights will premiere on the CW on March 14, 2023.

3) Superman and Lois (Season 3)

Although Batman is the most popular DC comic character right now, Superman unarguably holds a special place in the DC universe. The old-school charm and the classic vibe that Superman boasts make him one of the most beloved superheroes ever.

The latest season of Superman and Lois will follow the lives of the two titular characters after their return to Smallville. However, unlike Superman's portrayal in most popular media, the show is very grounded in its approach, making it suitable for a very niche audience who have been following Superman for a long time.

The show received great critical acclaim and has been renewed for a third season which will premiere on March 14, 2023.

4) Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Long after the release of the first Shazam! film in 2019, the franchise is now set to return with a sequel where Billy Batson and his foster siblings must fight the Daughters of Atlas who wish to destroy the world. The upcoming film will see them travel to make peace with the Gods after Billy misused their powers. An interesting plot for a sequel, Shazam! Fury of the Gods is another highly anticipated film of 2023.

Like Shazam!, the sequel is expected to be a fast-paced film that brings together all the exciting elements of a superhero movie. It will premiere on March 17, 2023, in theaters.

5) The Flash

Starring Ezra Miller, Michael Keaton, and Ron Livingston in lead roles, The Flash follows Barry Allen, aka the Flash, who travels back in time to prevent his mother's death. However, as it usually happens in time travel films, timelines will get meddled with and things will get more complicated in the upcoming movie.

The Flash is one of DC's most popular characters, and this is not their first attempt at adapting his story into a film. However, this is the first time that the movie has seen completion and is now all set to premiere on June 16, 2023. A sequel to the film is also expected soon after the release of the first installment.

6) Blue Beetle

In terms of origin story, Blue Beetle shares a lot of similarities with Spiderman. It follows a teenager who gains superpowers after he is grafted by a blue beetle scarab. A strong exoskeleton forms around his body, making his powers much more impactful. Blue Beetle is also a very popular DC character, and the film adaptation has excited fans who are eagerly waiting for its release.

Although the film was initially set to be released on HBO Max, the makers later announced that Blue Beetle would be released theatrically on August 18, 2023.

7) Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Another famous DC franchise that will make a return in 2023 is Aquaman, with the release of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Starring Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson and Nicole Kidman in lead roles, the sequel to Aquaman will follow Aquaman's alliance to save Atlantis and the rest of the planet.

The film is still under production and will be releasing on December 25, 2023. While the expectation set by the original film is one reason for the anticipation for a sequel, the promising star cast is another.

These are some of the brand new shows and movies from DC that will be released in 2023, alongside some existing TV shows that will have new seasons.

