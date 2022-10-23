"Lost hope after the second one": Netizens divided as The Conjuring 4 receives greenlight

The next installment of The Conjuring Universe, titled The Conjuring 4, is currently in the works as per The Hollywood Reporter. According to the publication, David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick will pen the script whilst James Wan and Peter Safran will be producing the movie.
Ever since the announcement was made, fans on Twitter have been sharing their thoughts on the upcoming film. Many did not seem enthusiastic, while others expressed their excitement. One user said that they ''lost hope after the second one,'' referring to the second film in the franchise, The Conjuring 2.
Read on to find out what other fans have to say about The Conjuring 4.
Twitter polarized as The Conjuring 4 receives official greenlight
Several fans took to Twitter to discuss their views on the upcoming film, The Conjuring 4. Many fans didn't seem too optimistic about the project, while others hoped the film would be better than the previous installment. Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:
Lead stars Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga are expected to return as Ed and Lorraine Warren in The Conjuring 4, but there hasn't been any confirmation from the actors or the studio. There is also no confirmation regarding the director of the project. The writer of The Conjuring 4, David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, has previously worked on The Conjuring 2 and its sequel. His other credits include Aquaman, Orphan, and Red Riding Hood, to name a few.
The franchise's previous film, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, did not receive favorable reviews from some critics and viewers, with many considering it to be the weakest installment in the franchise. It was, however, a commercial success.
A quick look at The Conjuring Universe
The latest film from the franchise, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, was released on June 4, 2021. It continued focussing on Ed and Lorraine, who set out to tackle a chilling murder case. Here's the official synopsis of the film, according to Warner Bros. Pictures' official YouTube channel:
''The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It'' reveals a chilling story of terror, murder and unknown evil that shocked even experienced real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren.''
The description further reads,
''One of the most sensational cases from their files, it starts with a fight for the soul of a young boy, then takes them beyond anything they’d ever seen before, to mark the first time in U.S. history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defense.''
The Conjuring Universe began in 2013 with The Conjuring, which received widespread critical acclaim and spawned many sequels and spinoffs like Annabelle, The Conjuring 2, Annabelle: Creation, The Nun, The Curse of La Llorona, Annabelle Comes Home, and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.
Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga, and Sterling Jerins, among many others, are a regular part of the franchise's cast. Over the years, it has garnered a strong fan following from around the world among horror lovers. It is also among the most successful horror franchises of all time.