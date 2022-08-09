Five Days at Memorial cast list: Vera Farmiga, Cornelius Smith Jr and others star in Apple TV + series

Five Days at Memorial is an Apple TV+ miniseries set to premiere on August 12, 2022. The eight-part series is based on a non-fiction book of the same name by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Sheri Fink.

The Carlton Cuse and John Ridley-produced American medical drama is based on actual events. It chronicles the impact of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans and its aftermath on a local hospital.

In the aftermath of the catastrophe, the medical center's staff members were left to make life-or-death decisions on their own. These choices and judgments would have long-lasting legal and political repercussions on their lives.

Take a look at who stars in the Apple TV+ drama.

Cast of Five Days at Memorial: Vera Farmiga, Adepero Oduye and others

1) Vera Farmiga as Dr. Anna Pou

In the upcoming Apple TV+ medical drama, Five Days at Memorial, American actress Vera Farmiga will be seen in the role of Dr. Anna Pou, the central character of the miniseries.

Dr. Pou was one of the physicians at Memorial Medical Center who was tasked with making difficult decisions for the well-being of patients in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.

Farmiga began her acting career with the original Broadway production of Taking Sides (1996) and made her television debut with Fox's fantasy adventure series Roar (1997). Her breakthrough role was in the drama Down to the Bone. Her other notable roles were in Nothing But the Truth and Up in the Air.

She has also starred in The Conjuring and its sequels, Annabelle Comes Home, The Manchurian Candidate, The Departed, The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas, The Judge, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and Hawkeye.

2) Adepero Oduye as Karen Wynn

American actress, writer, director, and singer Adepero Oduye will be seen in the role of Karen Wynn, the hospital's I.C.U. Nurse Manager, in Five Days at Memorial. She is best known for her work in Pariah (2011), 12 Years a Slave (2013), The Big Short (2015), and Widows (2018).

3) Cornelius Smith Jr. as Dr. Bryant King

Best known for his portrayal of Marcus Walker on the ABC series Scandal (2015-2018) and Frankie Hubbard on All My Children, Cornelius Smith Jr. will be seen in the role of Dr. Bryant King, an internist, on the Apple TV+ miniseries. He has also appeared in series like Criminal Minds, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., How to Get Away with Murder, Madam C.J. Walker, and God Friended Me.

4) Julie Ann Emery as Diane Robichaux

American actress Julie Ann Emery is known for her role of Sarah Featherstone in the TV series Preacher. In Five Days at Memorial, she will play Diane Robichaux, a LifeCare Assistant Administrator, and Incident Commander.

Her film credits include Hitch (2005), Pictures of Hollis Woods (2007), House (2008), The History of Future Folk (2012), Gifted (2017), and Teenage Badass (2020). On television, Emery has appeared in Dexter, Suits, Damages, NCIS, Fargo, Better Call Saul, Major Crimes, and Bosch.

5) Cherry Jones as Susan Mulderick

Cherry Jones in Five Days at Memorial (Image via Apple TV/ YouTube)

Acclaimed actress Cherry Jones will play the role of Susan Mulderick, the Nursing Director and Emergency Incident Commander for Katrina, on the Apple TV+ medical drama series.

Jones started her acting career with theater, making her Broadway debut in 1987 in the play Stepping Out. Since then, she has had an extensive stage career. Jones made her television debut with Alex: The Life of a Child (1987) and went on to appear in The West Wing, 24, Transparent, The Handmaid's Tale, Defending Jacob, and Succession.

Jones' film appearances include The Horse Whisperer, Erin Brockovich, Signs, The Village, Amelia, The Beaver, A Rainy Day in New York, and The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

Other cast members include Molly Hager as Virginia Rider, Michael Gaston as Arthur "Butch" Schafer, and Joe Carroll as Michael Arvin.

Five Days at Memorial premieres on Apple TV+ on August 12, 2022.

