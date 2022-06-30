Kate Winslet returns to HBO with new miniseries Trust

Academy Award-winning actress Kate Winslet is set to star in and executive produce Trust, an HBO limited series. The series will be based on Hernan Diaz's bestselling novel of the same name. Diaz will also executive produce the HBO series alongside Winslet.

Following a competitive row, HBO managed to acquire the rights to the novel and the project is currently looking for a writer to adapt the book for the screen. Trust was published on May 3, 2022 by Riverhead Books. It received strong reviews, with a reviewer at The Oprah Daily calling it a "buzzy and enthralling tour de force."

Trust: Kate Winslet's third collaboration with HBO

The Mare of Easttown actress is set to return to the premium cabler for yet another project, based on Hernan Diaz's bestselling novel Trust. She will star in and produce the television adaptation of the novel.

The limited series is still in its nascent stages and not much is known about its casting or other production details. It doesn't have a release date yet, but fans can expect an exciting premise based on the source material that was published in May this year.

Trust will be the third collaboration between Kate Winslet and HBO. She previously appeared in the miniseries Mare of Easttown (2021) and Mildred Pierce (2011), both of which earned her Primetime Emmys for best lead actress.

She achieved global stardom through her role opposite Leonardo DiCaprio in the epic romance film Titanic. She has received seven Oscar nominations for films such as Sense and Sensibility, Titanic, Iris, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Little Children, The Reader, and Steve Jobs. She won the Academy Award for her performance in The Reader.

Winslet is currently about to start production on the feature film Lee, based on the life of photographer Lee Miller. She is also a producer in the film. She is also set to appear on James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water, which will be released in December.

What is the premise of Trust?

Hernan Diaz's Trust is an intrepid period piece that revolves around motifs associated with modern-day capitalism. It follows a wealthy financier Benjamin Rask and his wife Helen. The two reach the pinnacle of power and wealth, but at what cost? Rumors and gossip about their affluence and grandeur begin to circulate.

Benjamin reads a novel about his life and is discomposed by how it portrays the Rask couple. He hires a ghost-writer to set the record straight by writing a memoir that is more suited to his point of view. However, the writer becomes uncomfortable as she learns of his intentions to rewrite history and his wife's place in it.

Trust follows the themes of wealth and talent, trust and intimacy, and truth and perception over the course of four acts, each framed as a "book." It takes readers on an exhilarating quest for truth that is inextricable from the pull of money and power.

Diaz's first novel, In the Distance, was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize as well as the PEN/Faulkner Award. He also received a Whiting Award in 2019. He is repped by The Clegg Agency and CAA.

