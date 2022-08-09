What time will Five Days at Memorial air on Apple TV+? Release date, plot and more details about Vera Farminga's medical drama

Apple TV+'s new medical drama, Five Days at Memorial, starring Vera Farminga, will hit the platform on August 12, 2022. The miniseries depicts the numerous struggles and challenges people at a New Orleans hospital face after the devastating 2005 Hurricane Katrina.

Along with Vera Farminga, the show also features Adepero Oduye and Cornelius Smith Jr., among many others, in significant roles. With that said, keep reading to find out the release time of Five Days at Memorial on Apple TV+, plot, and more details.

Five Days at Memorial release time on Apple TV+, trailer, plot, and more details

Five Days at Memorial is expected to premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, August 12, 2022, at 12:00 AM ET, as per Showbiz Cheat Sheet. Three episodes will be dropped on August 12, 2022, after which the series will follow the usual weekly-release format, with one episode releasing every Friday. The official synopsis of the show, according to Apple TV+ Press, reads:

''Based on actual events and adapted from the book by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Sheri Fink, “Five Days at Memorial” chronicles the impact of Hurricane Katrina and its aftermath on a local hospital. When the floodwaters rose, power failed and heat soared, exhausted caregivers at a New Orleans hospital were forced to make decisions that would follow them for years to come.''

On July 13, 2022, Apple TV released the official trailer for the show, which offers a glimpse of the devastating impact of Hurricane Katrina on a local hospital in New Orleans. One of the characters in the show says,

''After we survived Hurricane Katrina, we thought that we could survive anything. And we were wrong.''

The trailer is replete with stunning visuals that capture the horrors of the event with astonishing intensity. Vera Farminga looks brilliant in her understated role as Dr. Anna Pou. Overall, the trailer looks intriguing, and fans of survival dramas and thrillers would love it.

The book that the series is based on received widespread critical acclaim for its gripping portrayal of the event and won numerous awards and accolades, including a National Book Critics Circle Award.

A quick look at the Five Days Memorial cast

The show stars Vera Farminga in the lead role of Dr. Anna Pou. Farminga looks impressive in the trailer, and viewers can expect a memorable performance from the highly talented actress.

Farminga has essayed several memorable roles in films and television shows, including Hawkeye, Touching Evil, The Conjuring movies, The Judge, and many more.

Five Days at Memorial also stars others in vital supporting roles, like Cornelius Smith Jr., Adepero Oduye, Julie Ann Emery, and many others.

The show is written and directed by noted filmmakers John Ridley and Carlton Cuse. Cuse is best known for his work on the iconic series, Lost. On the other hand, Ridley penned the screenplay for the acclaimed Brad Pitt movie, 12 Years a Slave.

Don't miss Five Days at Memorial on Apple TV+ on Friday, August 12, 2022.

Edited by Sayati Das