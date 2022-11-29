Who was Nicole Kidman's father? Actress slammed over silence on Balenciaga child ad campaign controversy 

Followers of Nicole Kidman are calling out the actress to address the recent controversial Balenciaga ad campaign that featured children. The luxury fashion house is under fire for promoting child p*rnography. Meanwhile, the actress’ father’s alleged paedophilic exploits have come to light.
Balenciaga’s recent Spring 2023 campaign featured several high-profile celebrities, including Nicole Kidman, Bella Hadid, Isabelle Huppert, Kim Kardashian and Naomi Campbell, among others.
Along with the celebrity collaborations, the brand also released an ad that featured children posing with plush teddy bear handbags where the toys were wearing bondage costumes. The ad also included a printout of the Supreme Court's decision on a child p*rnography case. This left netizens appalled and demanding that the celebrities must denounce Balenciaga.
As of today, only Kim Kardashian has addressed Balenciaga’s controversial campaign, where she condemned their actions. Bella Hadid removed some of the pictures featuring the recent campaign from her Instagram profile.
Fans of Nicole Kidman have since been awaiting her response as well. Pictures of her wearing clothes from Balenciaga’s controversial line remained on her Instagram profile at the time of writing this article.
Why is Nicole Kidman’s father under fire?
As netizens swarmed social media platforms with hate against Kidman, Twitter was flooded with netizens slamming the actress’ father as well. Twitter user @_butterfly_Z claimed that the Big Little Lies star’s father was part of:
“a CIA mild-control program that experiments on and abuses children. The details are gruesome and this is absolutely disgusting if true.”
Twitter user @MarkieBalentin1 also alleged that the actress and her father were “linked to an international pedophilia cult.”
The last time Nicole Kidman’s father, Dr Antony Kidman, made headlines was when he passed away in September 2014 in Singapore. The police announced that they were investigating his “unnatural death.”
Dr Antony Kidman was a clinical psychologist at the University of Technology, Sydney. He was in Singapore visiting his daughter and Nicole Kidman's sister, Antonia.
In March 2022, the Australian National Review published an article detailing Dr Antony Kidman’s alleged involvement in an elite Sydney pedophilia ring. At the time of his death, his alleged victim Fiona Barnett released a statement announcing:
“The main perpetrator of my child s*xual abuse, Antony Kidman, is dead after I filed formal complaints accusing him of the r*pe, torture and murder of children in an exclusive Sydney pedophile ring. As a child victim of mind control I feel he’s been sacrificed for failing to adequately program me.”
The victim also revealed that she filed a complaint against Antony with the Australian NSW police and Child Abuse Royal Commission regarding his alleged s*xual and physical assaults which took place throughout the victim’s childhood.
She also announced that she has lodged complaints against Antony with the International Common Law Court of Justice in Brussels. The website claimed that they were looking into Antony’s involvement in the global elite Ninth Circle Satanic Child Sacrifice Cult.
The website stated that the cult organized secretive human hunting parties that included pedophilia. The website also added:
“It appeared children and teens were obtained by the criminal drug syndicate Octopus, which was believed connected to the Vatican. The kidnapped children and teens were said to be stripped naked, raped, hunted down and killed.”
Barnett revealed that the Australian Royal Commission into Child S*xual Abuse was in the process of investigating Antony. However, he moved out of the country and died.
Netizens fire at Nicole Kidman for her silence over the Balenciaga's ad campaign
Since amassing soaring backlash, Balenciaga has apologized for their actions and has also filed a lawsuit against production company North Six, Inc. and its agent Nicholas Des Jardins who were responsible for engaging in “inexplicable acts and omissions.”