Who was Nicole Kidman's father? Actress slammed over silence on Balenciaga child ad campaign controversy 

Followers of Nicole Kidman are calling out the actress to address the recent controversial Balenciaga ad campaign that featured children. The luxury fashion house is under fire for promoting child p*rnography. Meanwhile, the actress’ father’s alleged paedophilic exploits have come to light.

Balenciaga’s recent Spring 2023 campaign featured several high-profile celebrities, including Nicole Kidman, Bella Hadid, Isabelle Huppert, Kim Kardashian and Naomi Campbell, among others.

Along with the celebrity collaborations, the brand also released an ad that featured children posing with plush teddy bear handbags where the toys were wearing bondage costumes. The ad also included a printout of the Supreme Court's decision on a child p*rnography case. This left netizens appalled and demanding that the celebrities must denounce Balenciaga.

Hoop @xhoop Hey Photographers :

When Balenciaga hires you to shoot their new lookbook & you show up to find a toddler laid across a sofa with wine glasses & bondage gear arranged around them, you walk away. Period. Hey Photographers : When Balenciaga hires you to shoot their new lookbook & you show up to find a toddler laid across a sofa with wine glasses & bondage gear arranged around them, you walk away. Period. https://t.co/DSoHgQLM6O

As of today, only Kim Kardashian has addressed Balenciaga’s controversial campaign, where she condemned their actions. Bella Hadid removed some of the pictures featuring the recent campaign from her Instagram profile.

Kim Kardashian @KimKardashian I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven’t been disgusted and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened. I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven’t been disgusted and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened.

Fans of Nicole Kidman have since been awaiting her response as well. Pictures of her wearing clothes from Balenciaga’s controversial line remained on her Instagram profile at the time of writing this article.

Why is Nicole Kidman’s father under fire?

As netizens swarmed social media platforms with hate against Kidman, Twitter was flooded with netizens slamming the actress’ father as well. Twitter user @_butterfly_Z claimed that the Big Little Lies star’s father was part of:

“a CIA mild-control program that experiments on and abuses children. The details are gruesome and this is absolutely disgusting if true.”

Twitter user @MarkieBalentin1 also alleged that the actress and her father were “linked to an international pedophilia cult.”

The last time Nicole Kidman’s father, Dr Antony Kidman, made headlines was when he passed away in September 2014 in Singapore. The police announced that they were investigating his “unnatural death.”

Dr Antony Kidman was a clinical psychologist at the University of Technology, Sydney. He was in Singapore visiting his daughter and Nicole Kidman's sister, Antonia.

Dr Antony Kidman and Nicole Kidman (Image via Getty Images)

In March 2022, the Australian National Review published an article detailing Dr Antony Kidman’s alleged involvement in an elite Sydney pedophilia ring. At the time of his death, his alleged victim Fiona Barnett released a statement announcing:

“The main perpetrator of my child s*xual abuse, Antony Kidman, is dead after I filed formal complaints accusing him of the r*pe, torture and murder of children in an exclusive Sydney pedophile ring. As a child victim of mind control I feel he’s been sacrificed for failing to adequately program me.”

The victim also revealed that she filed a complaint against Antony with the Australian NSW police and Child Abuse Royal Commission regarding his alleged s*xual and physical assaults which took place throughout the victim’s childhood.

She also announced that she has lodged complaints against Antony with the International Common Law Court of Justice in Brussels. The website claimed that they were looking into Antony’s involvement in the global elite Ninth Circle Satanic Child Sacrifice Cult.

The website stated that the cult organized secretive human hunting parties that included pedophilia. The website also added:

“It appeared children and teens were obtained by the criminal drug syndicate Octopus, which was believed connected to the Vatican. The kidnapped children and teens were said to be stripped naked, raped, hunted down and killed.”

Barnett revealed that the Australian Royal Commission into Child S*xual Abuse was in the process of investigating Antony. However, he moved out of the country and died.

Netizens fire at Nicole Kidman for her silence over the Balenciaga's ad campaign

Internet users have unleashed their wrath against Nicole Kidman on Twitter. Many slammed the actress for her deafening silence. A few tweets read:

Hunger games de Peronistán @Chupetinero @itsnatlydenise Too many celebrities modeled for Balenciaga. Nicole Kidman, Dua Lipa, Naomi Campbell, Kim Kardashian. Also, Naomi had already been named multiple times in traffic cases. This is deep @itsnatlydenise Too many celebrities modeled for Balenciaga. Nicole Kidman, Dua Lipa, Naomi Campbell, Kim Kardashian. Also, Naomi had already been named multiple times in traffic cases. This is deep https://t.co/kHQgzO3b9L

Pam @19Pam56 @robbystarbuck They will never explain. They will try to apologize. It should not be accepted. Time to make them really hurt in the pocketbook & tell every celebrity & model that wears this crap they will be blackballed right along with Balenciaga. Talking to you, Nicole Kidman & Kim Kardashian @robbystarbuck They will never explain. They will try to apologize. It should not be accepted. Time to make them really hurt in the pocketbook & tell every celebrity & model that wears this crap they will be blackballed right along with Balenciaga. Talking to you, Nicole Kidman & Kim Kardashian

Annie @sassyrussian Took @KimKardashian 6 days to speak out against Balenciaga. I’m still waiting on Bella Hadid, Nicole Kidman, @DUALIPA just to name a few. Took @KimKardashian 6 days to speak out against Balenciaga. I’m still waiting on Bella Hadid, Nicole Kidman, @DUALIPA just to name a few. 😌

Coolz @Cozeycoolz @BritMartinez Nicole Kidman on Instagram has NOT taken down her new balenciaga spread… I have lost ALL respect for her. She’s just another corrupt actor. My bad for expecting better. @BritMartinez Nicole Kidman on Instagram has NOT taken down her new balenciaga spread… I have lost ALL respect for her. She’s just another corrupt actor. My bad for expecting better.

Andi @andi_1117 #CancelKimKardashian #cancelnicolekidman Hollywood is disgusting. Money over everything. Especially the safety of children. Nicole Kidman posting her support for Balenciaga after their child abuse campaign went viral. Stop supporting these sick cult. #BoycottBalenciaga #CancelKimKardashian #cancelnicolekidman Hollywood is disgusting. Money over everything. Especially the safety of children. Nicole Kidman posting her support for Balenciaga after their child abuse campaign went viral. Stop supporting these sick cult. #BoycottBalenciaga https://t.co/DqRATBdZsi

phatboy @CHUBBYLINE21 Nicole Kidman came to balenciagas aid. Do you know who her dad is she is literally the biggest pedophile you’ll ever meet. Nicole Kidman came to balenciagas aid. Do you know who her dad is she is literally the biggest pedophile you’ll ever meet.

Robin @PunsalanArt @itsnatlydenise And to add .. Nicole Kidman is the new face of the brand / search history of her father and further connection. @itsnatlydenise And to add .. Nicole Kidman is the new face of the brand / search history of her father and further connection.

AngelMax17 @AngelMax1776

There were many pedo accusations about Kidman’s father. Don’t forget her This crazy days & nights blind item is about Nicole Kidman, her father & #BAALenciaga There were many pedo accusations about Kidman’s father. Don’t forget her #eyeswideshut film about the elite and occult rituals. #NicoleKidman This crazy days & nights blind item is about Nicole Kidman, her father & #BAALenciaga There were many pedo accusations about Kidman’s father. Don’t forget her #eyeswideshut film about the elite and occult rituals. #NicoleKidman https://t.co/DhJ7IsZLFh

Winkie Mother Of Cats! 🕊☮️😻 @WinkiesWord One of the other real reasons why Tom Cruise divorced Nicole Kidman is she supports abuse. This is her in #Balenciaga recently. This company supports child abusers & more. As a survivor this is sickening & more people need to know how demonic Nicole Kidman is. @balenciaga 🤬 One of the other real reasons why Tom Cruise divorced Nicole Kidman is she supports abuse. This is her in #Balenciaga recently. This company supports child abusers & more. As a survivor this is sickening & more people need to know how demonic Nicole Kidman is. @balenciaga 🤬 https://t.co/wHUOC49867

Since amassing soaring backlash, Balenciaga has apologized for their actions and has also filed a lawsuit against production company North Six, Inc. and its agent Nicholas Des Jardins who were responsible for engaging in “inexplicable acts and omissions.”

Poll : 0 votes