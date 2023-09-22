Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson 2024: Tickets, dates, venues & more

British singer Bruce Dickinson announced his spring tour along with his seventh and first solo album since 2005. Titled The Mandrake Project, the album is set to be released in 2024. The album marks Dickinson's first solo effort since 2005's Tyranny of Souls. He is reuniting with his longtime collaborator and producer, Roy Z, for this project.

In a press release, Bruce Dickinson expressed his excitement about the album and the upcoming tour. He said that it had been a "very personal journey" for him and that he was incredibly proud of it. Bruce added that he and Roy had been working on the album, planning, writing, and recording it for years, which made him very excited to share it with his fans.

"I'm even more excited at the prospect of getting out on the road with this amazing band that we have put together, to be able to bring it to life," the singer said.

The Iron Maiden member also mentioned plans to play as many shows as possible in various locations to reach as many fans as they can. As for the details of The Mandrake Project, Dickinson hinted that more information would be revealed soon.

The first shows in support of the album will take place in Mexico and Brazil as part of his Spring 2024 solo tour.

Presale for the tour will go on sale on September 27, 2023, via Ticketmaster. The general sale tickets will go on sale from September 28 via www.themandrakeproject.com. Fans can follow the band's social media accounts to stay updated with the tour.

Bruce Dickinson's tour will begin in Guadalajara and end in Sao Paulo

Bruce Dickinson will kick off the month-long tour with his Guadalajara concert, scheduled for April 18, 2024. After performing across multiple cities, the singer will finish his brief tour with a final show in Sao Paulo on May 4, 2024.

Here are the dates and venues for the Bruce Dickinson tour:

April 18, 2024 – Diana Theater in Guadalajara, Mexico

April 20, 2024 – Pepsi Theatre in Mexico City, Mexico

April 24, 2024 – Live Curitiba in Curitiba, Brazil

April 25, 2024 – Pepsi On Stage in Porto Alegre, Brazil

April 27, 2024 – Opera Hall in Brasilia, Brazil

April 28, 2024 – Arena Hall in Belo Horizonte, Brazil

April 30, 2024 – Qualistage in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

May 02, 2024 – Quinta Linda in Ribeirao Preto, Brazil

May 04, 2024 – Vibra in Sao Paulo, Brazil

In 1993, Bruce Dickinson left Iron Maiden (resulting in Blaze Bayley taking his spot) to pursue a solo career. During this period, Bruce explored a wide spectrum of heavy metal and rock music styles. He later reunited with the band in 1999, alongside guitarist Adrian Smith, and has since contributed to six more studio albums with Iron Maiden.

Following his return to Iron Maiden, he released another solo album in 2005, titled Tyranny of Souls. Notably, his younger cousin, Rob Dickinson, previously served as the lead singer for the British alternative rock band Catherine Wheel, and his son, Austin, fronted the metalcore group Rise to Remain.