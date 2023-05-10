Lil Yachty Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, dates, venues, and more 

Lil Yachty has announced a new tour, titled The Field Trip Tour, which is scheduled to take place from September 21, 2023, to December 17, 2023, in venues across North America and Europe. Let's Start Here, the rapper's fifth studio album was released on January 27, 2023, and is being supported by the tour.

The rapper announced his new tour, which will be preceded by his performance at several festivals, including Lollapalooza Chicago, via a post on his official Instagram page:

The Live Nation presale for the North American leg of the tour begins on May 10, 2023, at 10 am local time and can be accessed with the code ICONIC. General tickets for the entire tour will be available starting May 12, 2023, at 10 am local time in North America and 12 pm local time in Europe.

Tickets for the North American shows are priced at $175 plus processing fees. Ticket prices for the European shows have not been announced. All tickets and presales are available at https://www.fieldtriptour.com.

Lil Yachty building momentum for his new album with the tour

Lil Yachty released his album in January, and the rapper had several shows even before the tour to garner attention for the album. Lil Yachty will be performing at the Wireless Festival in the UK, the Rolling Loud Miami Festival, and Chicago Lollapalooza, among other festivals, before going on his cross-continent album tour.

The full list of dates and venues for the Lil Yachty tour is given below:

July 8, 2023 — London, UK, at Wireless Festival

July 21, 2023 — Miami, Florida, at Rolling Loud Miami

August 5, 2023 — Montreal, California, at Osheaga Festival

August 6, 2023 — Chicago, Illinois, at Lollapalooza

August 13, 2023 — San Francisco, California, at Outside Lands

August 26, 2023 — Port Townsend, Washington State, at THING Music & Arts Festival

September 21, 2023 — Washington, DC, at Echostage

September 22, 2023 — New York City, New York, at Summer Stage in Central Park

September 24, 2023 — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at The Fillmore

September 25, 2023 — Raleigh, North Carolina, at The Ritz

September 27, 2023 — Montreal, Quebec, at MTELUS

September 29, 2023 — Wallingford, Connecticut, at The Dome at Oakdale

October 1, 2023 — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, at Roxian Theatre

October 2, 2023 — Toronto, Ontario, at HISTORY

October 4, 2023 — Charlotte, North Carolina, at The Fillmore Charlotte

October 8, 2023 — Indianapolis, Indiana, at Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

October 9, 2023 — Nashville, Tennessee, at Marathon Music Works

October 11, 2023 — New Orleans, Louisiana, at The Fillmore

October 15, 2023 — Tempe, Arizona, at Marquee Theatre

October 17, 2023 — San Diego, California, at SOMA

October 21, 2023 — Vancouver, British Columbia at UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

October 22, 2023 — Portland, Oregon, at McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

October 26, 2023 — Las Vegas, Nevada, at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

October 27, 2023 — Salt Lake City, Utah, at The Complex

October 29, 2023 — Denver, Colorado, at Fillmore Auditorium

October 31, 2023 — St. Louis, Missouri, at The Pageant

November 2, 2023 — Minneapolis, Minnesota, at Fillmore

November 4, 2023 — Madison, Wisconsin, at The Sylvee

November 5, 2023 — Detroit, Michigan, at The Fillmore

November 22, 2023 — Oslo, Norway, at Sentrum Scene

November 24, 2023 — Stockholm, Sweden, at Fryhuset

November 25, 2023 — Copenhagen, Denmark, at KB Hallen

November 27, 2023 — Berlin, Germany, at Columbiahalle

November 28, 2023 — Cologne, Germany, at Palladium

November 30, 2023 — Manchester, UK, at O2 Victoria Warehouse

December 1, 2023 — London, UK, at OVO Wembley Arena

December 3, 2023 — Glasgow, UK, at O2 Academy

December 4, 2023 — Birmingham, UK, at O2 Academy

December 6, 2023 — Paris, France, at Salle Pleyel

December 8, 2023 — Tilburg, Netherlands at Poppodium013

December 10, 2023 — Brussels, Belgium at Ancienne Belgique

December 12, 2023 — Barcelona, Spain, at Razzmatazz

December 14, 2023 — Milan, Italy, at Fabrique

December 16, 2023 — Zurich, Switzerland, at Komplex 457

December 17, 2023 — Vienna, Austria, at Gasometer

Lil Yachty has released five studio albums in his career

Miles Parks McCollum, better known by his stage name Lil Yachty, began his career by releasing music on Soundcloud and released his debut mixtape, Lil Boat, on March 9, 2016. The mixtape was a minor chart success, peaking at number 102 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Lil Yachty released his debut studio album, Teenage Emotions, on May 26, 2017. The album was a major success, peaking at number 5 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Following the success of his debut album, Lil Yachty released his second studio album, Lil Boat 2, on March 9, 2018. The album would become the rapper's highest chart success ever, peaking at number 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

