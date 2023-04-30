Lil Pump net worth: Rapper's fortune explored amid $2 million tax debt scandal

Gazzy Garcia, popularly known by his stage name Lil Pump, has found himself in hot water due to recent financial troubles. As per reports by AllHipHop, the 22-year-old rapper owes the IRS (Internal Revenue Service) almost $2 million in taxes.

Reportedly, the IRS issued a lien of $141,340.56 to the Miami rapper in March regarding the taxes he owed for the year 2021. Following the development, he was recently hit with another lien for 129,801.88 in unpaid taxes for 2020, which made the total amount $271,142.44 for two claims.

Garcia already owed around $1,676,738.65 in unpaid taxes to the Internal Revenue Service for 2018, for which the agency filed a lien against the I Love It rapper's $5 million Miami mansion. At the same time, the IRS served another tax bill of $90K for 2019 to the rapper, which he paid off.

However, a $1.6 million lien is still reportedly active to date, which makes Lil Pump's total debt, after the recent tax bills, to be around $1.95 million.

Gucci Gang artist Lil Pump's net worth is estimated to be around $12 million

Gazzy Garcia, aka Lil Pump, who made a name for himself worldwide with his 2017 single Gucci Gang, has made quite a fortune throughout his career. According to CelebrityNetWorth, which estimates prominent individuals' wealth, Garcia's net worth is around $12 million.

For those unaware, the artist hails from Miami, Florida, where he was born on August 17, 2000. In 2018, during an interview with another American rapper J. Cole, Garcia spoke about his parents being Colombian immigrants. He also mentioned that they split up when he was six years old.

Garcia, who has seen success in the SoundCloud genre, began his career in 2016 with his debut single, Lil Pump, produced by Smokepurpp, who asked Garcia to freestyle for the track. Ultimately, his debut single was released independently on SoundCloud.

Garcia followed his debut track with his successful singles like Elementary, Ignorant, and Drum$tick, which earned around three million streams each and solidified prominence within the South Florida underground rap scene. He was recognized for the SoundCloud rap style, also known as Mumble rap.

Garnering immense success with millions of streams on SoundCloud with his songs like D Rose and Boss, Garcia saw mainstream prominence with his 2017 track Gucci Gang, which marked his first Billboard Hot 100 entry. It peaked at number three on the charts in November 2017.

In 2017, he also released his first album titled after his stage name Lil Pump and it featured fellow artists like Smokepurpp, Chief Keef, Gucci Mane, Rick Ross, Lil Yachty, and 2 Chainz. Garcia then released his second and third albums, Harvard Dropout and Lil Pump 2, in 2018 and 2023, respectively.

The 22-year-old artist has collaborated with a number of renowned rappers like Kanye West, Lil Wayne, Offset, Lil Uzi Vert, Ty Dolla Sign, and many more.

