What happened to Ty Dolla Sign? Rapper's photo from hospital sparks concern online

The famous California rapper Ty Dolla Sign, aka Tyrone William Griffin Jr., shocked his fans on Saturday, November 26, with an Instagram post. In a photo he shared on his Instagram handle, the rapper was seen in a hospital bed with wires hooked to his body. Although the post didn't include any details about his hospitalization, it was more than enough to start the talks.

As fans began sharing their concerns for the Chosen artist's well-being, the rapper shared another update on his health through an Instagram Story. Griffin disclosed that his sudden hospitalization was related to a skating incident that knocked him out for a while. He was later discharged from the hospital.

Story that rapper shared later (Image via Instagram / tydollasign)

He wrote on his Instagram story that pro skater Dashawn Jordan took him to the hospital and thanked his daughter for staying with him.

"They just let me out. Had a skating accident and was knocked out for a few but I'm back praise God. Thanks to everyone that prayed for me and showed love. I love you more Thanks @dashawnjordan, @bolajibam for holding it down and getting me to the ER and my princess @jailynncrystal for being there with me the whole time I love you so much."

Followers share their concerns as Ty Dolla Sign gets hospitalized due to a skating accident

Many artists and personalities commented on Ty Dolla Sign's post (Image via Instagram / tydollasign)

Ty Dolla Sign's Instagram post sparked concerns among his fans. Although the rapper later shared the reason behind his hospitalization, the messages for his well-being didn't stop coming out.

Another California rapper, 03 Greedo, commented on Griffin's post,

"Praying for you, Bro."

American actor, record producer, and singer Leon G. Thomas III, better known as Leon Thomas, also shared his concern:

"I’m praying for you bro."

Cleveland, Ohio rapper Tai Carr, better known by his monikers Doughbeezy, Dou Beezy, and Doe Boy, commented on his shocking reaction to Ty Dolla Sign's post,

"Dawg i jus talked to u wtf."

Sean Michael Leonard Anderson, aka Big Sean, was another California rapper who commented on the well-being of Tyrone William Griffin Jr,

"Praying for you bro."

Latisha "Tish" Hyman, the rapper and songwriter who hails from the Bronx, New York, shared her concerns and even asked Griffin to call her back,

"Love you. I’m worried so please call me when you can. I done called you everyone who number I got."

Similarly, other artists and personalities like Moe Shalizi, Bino Rideaux, Khalid Donnel Robinson (aka Khalid), Desiigner, Rich the Kid (Dimitri Leslie Roger), Wassim Sal Slaiby, Tauheed K. Epps (2 Chainz), Daystar Shemuel Shua Peterson (Tory Lanez), and more, commented under Ty Dolla Sign's post.

Daily Loud @DailyLoud Keep Ty Dolla Sign in your prayers he allegedly got into a pretty bad skate accident Keep Ty Dolla Sign in your prayers he allegedly got into a pretty bad skate accident 🙏😔 https://t.co/Cd2zd7tMrG

However, once netizens on Twitter came to know about the skating incident, many trolled the California rapper mercilessly.

wholesome 🅰️🅰️-ron @airjaxx @DailyLoud light skin scraped left knee while skating. rushed to the ER for a bandaid @DailyLoud light skin scraped left knee while skating. rushed to the ER for a bandaid

Bocar Ba @Bocarium11

Can you folks stop the clout chasing at the ER pls! @DailyLoud 🙄if he can look at the camera or take a pic, he’ll b aigh.Can you folks stop the clout chasing at the ER pls! @DailyLoud 🙄if he can look at the camera or take a pic, he’ll b aigh. Can you folks stop the clout chasing at the ER pls!

Rite_Just_One @Rite_Just_One @DailyLoud He went to the hospital because he fell on skates? So he got a boo boo? @DailyLoud He went to the hospital because he fell on skates? So he got a boo boo?

Revan 🦖 @RevanHit @DailyLoud Streets is rough.. Even a board be landin you in the ER now tubes and all @DailyLoud Streets is rough.. Even a board be landin you in the ER now tubes and all 😭

As of writing, fans of Ty Dolla Sign can take a sigh of relief as their favorite rapper is well and good.

