"My dawg" - American rapper 2 Chainz takes to Instagram to highlight LeBron James’ brilliant form

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James, at nearly age 37, continues to defy age and logic by putting up incredible performances for his team. After his performance against the Orlando Magic, LeBron James garnered massive praise from folks all over the globe.

One such individual to praise LeBron James' heroics over the last couple of games is rapper 2 Chainz. The musician said:

"My dawg @kingjames."

The rapper took to his Instagram to complement LeBron James. 2 Chainz posted a picture of King James' last eight outings in the NBA with that caption. LeBron James then proceeded to reshare this post by 2 Chainz on his Instagram account.

Can LeBron James continue to perform at this level for the LA Lakers?

LeBron James with his son Bronny James

Considering that LeBron James will be 37 by the end of the year, there have been a lot of question marks over whether fathertime was finally catching up to LeBron and whether he can almost single handedly will his team forward like he used to in the past. These questions aren't completely unsubstantiated given James' track record with injuries of late.

Lebron is looking like a grown man amongst boys out there tonight! 💪🏽

With that said, LeBron has been performing at an unbelievable level of late and that is with James himself admitting that he isn't 100% yet. King James for the season is averaging 26.3 points, 7.1 assists and 6.1 rebounds while shooting the ball better than 50% from the field and higher than 35% from beyond the arc.

What is also remarkable is that he is shooting at a higher volume from downtown than ever before in his illustrious career with 7.8 attempts per game from the perimeter.

Frank Vogel has also deployed LeBron James as the big man in the starting five at times, which is an interesting tactic. It surrounds James with five shooters who will clear the pathway for LeBron to attack the rim and if he then attracts double teams, he can dish it out to the open man.

Whether this plan works with Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook in the lineup is a completely different discussion.

Unreal.



Bron things on League Pass: Look how comfortable LeBron is trailing the play.

With all that said, we all know the pristine condition LeBron James is in. He is renowned for how well he takes care of his body, which is also the primary reason why he is still going strong despite making his NBA debut back in 2003.

Load management is something LeBron will have to engage in before the playoffs arrive. Whether the Lakers will have a comfortable footing in the Western Conference by then will in all likelihood determine that.

What would also help is if the likes of Davis and Westbrook can carry the work load during the regular season that will ease the strain on King James and subsequently help him remain in great shape for the playoffs for the Lakers.

