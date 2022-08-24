"Barely relevant here": Hilarious Lil Pump memes trend after rapper acts surprised on being unrecognized in Japan

Rapper Lil Pump is getting relentlessly trolled online after a video of him in Japan went viral. In the TikTok clip, a crowd of people were seen walking in their own direction without giving the musician a single glance.

Since then, netizens have been creating hilarious memes of how the artist is not a well-known celebrity in the States either. One Twitter user said that the rapper is "barely relevant here" (the US) and asked why people would know him.

𝐑𝐚𝐳𝐨𝐫 🩸 @liIcutta @Akademiks he barely relevant here why would they know him there @Akademiks he barely relevant here why would they know him there💀

The now viral TikTok video was posted by @firesnippet. The text in the clip read- “Why no one knew #LilPump in streets of #Japan.” Lil Pump was seen dressed in an all-black outfit and was standing in the midst of a passing crowd as he looked dumbfounded. The Arms Around You singer looked like he couldn't believe that he wasn't being flocked by fans.

DJ Akademiks @Akademiks Lil Pump was surprised no one knew him in Japan Lil Pump was surprised no one knew him in Japan https://t.co/SiNfCpxuI0

At the time of writing this article, the video had amassed over 8.9 million views on Twitter alone.

The 22-year-old rose to fame in 2017 after his now multi-platinum single Gucci Gang went viral worldwide. The rapper’s song has amassed over 1.1 billion views on YouTube. Since then, the song has been used on various other social media platforms and TikTok videos.

Since garnering fame, the rapper has collaborated with big names including Kanye West and Diplo.

Netizens react to video of Lil Pump in Japan

Twitter users were endlessly cackling online and many even found the situation amusing. Tweets about how the rapper is not well-known in the U.S. also found its way on the social media platform.

Some users noted how it is not surprising that no one recognized him in Japan as the country mostly celebrates artists from their country. Additionally, they are also avid consumers of Korean and Japanese Pop.

While some Twitter users sarcastically asked who the rapper was, others just shared gifs making fun of him.

A.Williams @I_am_awilliams @Akademiks Me pretending as if I know who Lil Pump is: @Akademiks Me pretending as if I know who Lil Pump is: https://t.co/yytMbbcHhr

Lil Pump owes more than $1.6 million to the IRS

Gazzy “Lil Pump” García made headlines in 2021 after legal documents revealed that he owed the Internal Revenue Service over $1.6 million in unpaid taxes. The I Love It singer has reportedly not paid the due amount since 2018. Since then, the IRS has filed a lien against the rapper's Miami mansion, which costs five million dollars.

Before being called out in 2021, he was exposed for similar tax issues in 2019. The government accused the Florida-native of owing nearly $90,000 in back taxes. However, the singer took to social media to discredit the legal files. He claimed that the required amount of $89.378.68 was a meager sum to pay.

In a video shared by Akademiks, Lil Pump said:

“Listen, do not believe the internet. That s**t is all cap, bruh. $90,000? That’s on my wrist right now. Another 90, that’s on my neck. Don’t play with my body. Look, I have made over $15 million, you know what the tax bill on $15 million is? B**ch, 90k ain’t s**t to me. Stop playing with my body.”

The rapper was also sued by American Express after he failed to pay a $26,000 bill. The lawsuit sought a full payment of the amount plus interest.

It remains unclear whether the payments were completed at the time of writing this article.

