How did Oh Trapstar die? Tributes pour in as rapper and Lil Pump's cousin dies aged 23

Rapper and Lil Pump’s cousin, Oh Trapstar, died at the age of 23 in a car accident. According to the Miami Police Department, Trapstar was among the three passengers in a car that crashed into a house on a Wednesday morning.

Trapstar and the male passenger, Candido Miguel Barroso-Nobarse, were both from South Florida, while the female passenger, Bayle Pricilla Bucceri, was from Oklahoma. According to local media, the driver lost control and drove into a house before the car overturned and went up in flames.

Oh Trapstar’s cause of death explained

Oh Trapstar, also known as Ernesto Enrique Carralero, passed along with a man and a woman when their car collided into a duplex before bursting into flames and injuring two people inside.

City of Miami Police released the identities of the other two deceased as 23-year-old Bayle Pricilla Bucceri and 22-year-old Candido Miguel Barroso-Nodarse.

Oh Trapstar met with an accident where two more people were killed (Image via ohtrapstar/Instagram)

Police and fire rescue units responded to the crash at 5 a.m. The victim’s BMW was traveling westbound on 82nd Street when the driver lost control and crashed into the duplex. According to a neighbor:

“It was a big hit. It was a big hit, and then, once we looked, we saw the fire, automatically we called the cops. Me and my wife was sleeping. We looked out our window, and then we saw the car on fire, and we couldn’t tell if it hit the house. We automatically called the cops. Before we even looked, we called the cops.”

Firefighters tried to put out the fire but a man and woman were already dead inside the vehicle. Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll said that two of the passengers were still trapped inside the vehicle when they first arrived and once they extinguished the fire, they retrieved the other two passengers (OhTrapstar and Bayle Pricilla Bucceri), who were pronounced dead on the site. The other male passenger was later pronounced dead at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

One of the house's occupants, Jacner Surlin, said that his older brother and three others were sleeping inside the duplex when the front wall collapsed. A few other neighbors also revealed that vehicles have driven into their gates and homes in the past.

Everything known about Oh Trapstar

Born on December 29, 1999, Oh Trapstar was a rapper who gained recognition for his single Choppa and his collaborations with Lil Ominous. His other popular songs include New Wave and Lean.

He began composing music in December 2017 and posted it to SoundCloud. He collaborated with Icy Narco on a song called Neck Worth.

Oh Trapster began as a South Florida-based artist. He used to update his SoundCloud account with new songs and post rap videos to his Instagram page with around 100,000 followers. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise:

Further details about his early life, career, educational background, and personal life are yet to be revealed.

