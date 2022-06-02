How long has Ralo been in jail? Charges explained as Gucci Mane rapper is sentenced to 8 years in prison

Records artist Ralo was recently sentenced to eight years in federal prison. He was awaiting trial after being arrested in 2018 when federal agents accused him of trafficking marijuana worth $2 million.

Also known as Terrell Davis, his latest Instagram post states,

“The Judge sentenced Ralo to 8 years in Federal Prison, he was given over 4 years credit time served. The BOP has also credited him 1 & ½ year for good time.”

The post continued and stated,

“He was recommended 1 year ankle monitor after the halfway house approve his home address; which will bring him home to us late next year, but our goal is for him to complete his GED or RDAP Drug program so we can get another year off his sentence. That will bring him home to us in less than a year. We need prayer.”

Story continues below ad

Charges imposed on Ralo

Ralo was in the DeKalb County Jail for four years following his arrest in 2018. He had been awaiting trial for a long time and finally got a court date two months ago.

Terrell Davis was arrested in 2018 (Image via Prince Williams/Getty Images)

Back in 2018, U.S. District Court received an affidavit that alleged that he was the leader of a criminal street gang, Famerica. According to federal agents, the gang was responsible for smuggling marijuana worth $2 million from California to Georgia.

Story continues below ad

The gang called themselves Famgoon, according to federal documents, and made around two known cross-country runs using charter flights. He tried to be positive during his time in jail and provided an update to his fans in October 2021 that he was optimistic about the future. He wrote on Instagram at the time,

“My judge scheduled my entire case to be over December. My lawyers asking for time served. I need letters an some good people that’s willing to come testify that they will help me stay on the right path while I’m on the 3 years probation.”

Story continues below ad

He continued and said,

“I also agreed to talk to the youth. Please tag good people that would do this an go to famericanews.com scroll down an click the link (Write Ralo Judge) #FreeRalo.”

In brief, about Ralo

Born in 1995, Terrell spent his early life in one of Atlanta’s most dangerous and impoverished neighborhoods and struggled to raise money to support his family.

He initially aimed to become an electrician but changed his focus to music. His song, Can’t Lie, featuring Atlanta-based rapper Future, earned him recognition.

Story continues below ad

He released the mixtapes Famerican Gangster and Diary of the Streets following the success of his single. He continued making music and collaborated with rappers like Young Thug, Rich Homie Quan, 21 Savage, and others.

He released the third volume of his Diary of the Streets mixtape series and recruited Young Thug, YFN Lucci, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Young Dolph, Gucci Mane, and others. The mixtape topped Billboard’s Heatseekers Albums chart.

He then released Conspiracy with guest appearances by YFN Lucci, Shy Gizzy, and Young Scooter. He returned with the Free Ralo mixtape in 2019 which featured Trouble, Shy Gizzy, Young Dolph, Derez De’Shon, and others.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far