Iron Maiden The Future Past Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates and more

Iron Maiden has announced the dates for their The Future Past Tour in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe scheduled for 2023.

The English metal band will begin their six-date UK tour on June 26 in Glasgow, stopping in Leeds, Manchester, Nottingham, and Birmingham before concluding on July 7 at London's O2.

Following the tour in the UK, the band will move onto European tour dates, beginning in Krakow, Poland, on June 13, followed by stops in Zurich, Amsterdam, and Antwerp, and concluding in Italy on July 15.

Tickets for the event will be made available for purchase on Ticketmaster. Pre-sale tickets will be available from 9 am BST until 8 am on October 14, 2022, with the general sale beginning at 9 am October 14. More information regarding tickets and pricing will be released later.

The Iron Maiden Europe and UK tour 2023

The tour will include previously unseen songs from their most recent studio album, Senjutsu, as well as tracks from their 1986 album Somewhere In Time and other fan favorites.

June 13, 2023 - Krakow, Poland - Tauron Arena

June 19, 2023 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

June 24, 2023 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

June 26, 2023 - Glasgow, Scotland - Ovo Hydro

June 28, 2023 - Leeds, England - First Direct Arena

June 30, 2023 - Manchester, England - AO Arena

July 3, 2023 - Nottingham, England - Motorpoint Arena

July 4, 2023 - Birmingham, England - Utilita Arena

July 7, 2023 - London, England - O2 Arena

July 11, 2023 - Amsterdam, The Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

July 13, 2023 - Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis

July 15, 2023 - Milan, Italy - The Return of the Gods Festival

Iron Maiden bassist Steve Harris spoke about the setlist in the press statement regarding the tour. He said:

"Following the release of our latest album, 'Senjutsu,' we updated the current 'Legacy of the Beast Tour' a little by opening the show with the first three songs from it, with the Japanese Palace stage set. It doesn't make sense to repeat this for a 'Senjutsu' album tour, we considered other options and decided to revisit 'Somewhere In Time,' which was not included in the various retrospective history tours we've played over the years.”

The band is currently on the North American leg of the tour. The current North American leg of Iron Maiden's Legacy of the Beast tour will conclude on October 27 in Tampa, Florida.

The tour will have spanned over 139 shows in 33 countries and will sell over three million tickets by the time it concludes, as it began in 2018.

More about the brand

Iron Maiden is an English heavy metal band that was founded in 1975 in Leyton, East London, by bassist and main songwriter Steve Harris. The band's discography now stands at 41 albums, which include 17 studio albums, 13 live albums, four EPs, and seven compilations. They also have 47 singles and 20 video albums to their credit.

Two video games with Iron Maiden soundtracks have been released, and the band's music can be heard in various video games.

