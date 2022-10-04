Ed Sheeran North American ‘Mathematics’ stadium tour: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, and other details

American pop star Ed Sheeran is set to hit the road for his North American tour next year. The Perfect singer has revealed the dates for his + - = ÷ x or Mathematics tour, which will kickstart on May 6 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The tour will conclude at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The artist will also make stops in cities including Atlanta, Philadelphia, Toronto, Nashville, Chicago, Seattle, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles, among other cities.

Sheeran recently wrapped the European leg of the tour, which will be followed by a set of concerts in New Zealand and Australia in Early 2023 before starting the North American leg of the tour. Check the full schedule of Ed Sheeran’s North American leg of the tour below.

Ed Sheeran will be supported by various artists including Khalid, Russ, Dylan, Cat Burns, Maisie Peters and Rosa Linn.

Ed Sheeran North American 'Mathematics' tour tickets

The tickets for the newly announced tour dates can be accessed through Ticketmaster's #VerifiedFan system, for which the registration went live on Monday at 10.00 am EST and closes on October 9 at 10.00 pm ET.

The Verified Fan Presale will begin on October 12 at 10.00 am ET and will end the next day at 10.00 pm ET.

American Express Card members can also access the presale tickets from October 12 from 12.00 noon through October 13 at 10.00 pm ET.

Ed Sheeran Mathematics Tour North American 2023 dates

May 6 — Arlington, TX at AT&T Stadium (+ x)

May 13 — Houston, TX at NRG Stadium (+ x)

May 20 — Tampa, FL at Raymond James Stadium (+ x)

May 27 — Atlanta, GA at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (+ x)

June 3 — Philadelphia, PA at Lincoln Financial Field (+ x)

June 10 — East Rutherford, NJ at MetLife Stadium (+ x)

June 17 — Toronto, ON at Rogers Centre (+ *)

June 24 — Landover, MD at FedEx Field (+ *)

July 1 — Foxborough, MA at Gillette Stadium (+ *)

July 8 — Pittsburgh, PA at Acrisure Stadium (+ *)

July 15 — Detroit, MI at Ford Field (+ *)

July 22 — Nashville, TN at Nissan Stadium (+ %)

July 29 — Chicago, IL at Soldier Field (+ %)

August 5 — Kansas City, MO at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (+ % )

August 12 — Minneapolis, MN at U.S. Bank Stadium (+ %)

August 19 — Denver, CO at Empower Field at Mile High (+ %)

August 26 — Seattle, WA at Lumen Field (+ #)

Sept. 2 — Vancouver, BC at BC Place (+ #)

Sept. 9 — Las Vegas, NV at Allegiant Stadium (- #)

Sept. 16 — Santa Clara, CA at Levi’s Stadium (- #)

Sept. 23 — Inglewood, CA at SoFi Stadium (- #)

Reference

+ Khalid

x Dylan

* Rosa Linn

% Cat Burns

# Maisie Peters

Khalid will perform in 18 cities starting from the opening night in Arlington, Texas, to September 2 in Vancouver. Russ will support Ed Sheeran in the final three cities.

Dylan will appear on six North American dates from opening night through June 10 in New Jersey followed by Linn who will join Sheeran from June 17 through July 15.

Burns will support Sheeran from the July 22 show in Nashville through August 19 in Denver. The final leg of the tour will be supported by Peters, who will perform in the last four cities from August 26 in Seattle.

More about Ed Sheeran’s recent work

Earlier in May this year, Ed Sheeran released the tour edition of his 2021 album ‘=’ or Equals. The album includes nine new tracks out of which two were featured in 2019’s Yesterday. The songs are titled One Life and Penguins.

The new edition of the album features new songs including I Will Remember You and Welcome To The World.

The extended tour album also has remixes that were released after collaborations with various artists. Sheeran collaborated with Fireboy DML for the song Peru, and with Bring Me The Horizon to create Bad Habits. Sheeran also released several versions of the song 2Step with Lil Baby and Arman Malik.

The singer also released a remix version of the song The Joker and the Queen featuring Taylor Swift. Ed Sheeran also featured Elton John on the Christmas edition of the album. John made a guest appearance in the song Merry Christmas.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far