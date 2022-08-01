What did Khalid Mehdiyev do? Man arrested with an AK47 rifle outside Iranian-American journalist Masih Alinejad's home

On Thursday, July 28, a man allegedly armed with an AK-47 rifle was arrested outside the home of Masih Alinejad, an Iranian-American journalist based in New York.

Fox News reported that authorities recovered the assault rifle from 23-year-old Khalid Mehdiyev, who was initially pulled over in his car by the police for ignoring a stop sign.

Authorities allege that Khalid Mehdiyev may be an operative of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which regards Masih Alinejad as a dissident, as she has accused the Iranian government of harassment. She garnered controversy for her journalism and protest campaigns.

Masih Alinejad 🏳️ @AlinejadMasih These are the scary scenes capturing a man who tried to enter my house in New York with a loaded gun to kill me.

Last year the FBI stopped the Islamic Republic from kidnapping me.

My crime is giving voice to voiceless people. The US administration must be tough on terror. These are the scary scenes capturing a man who tried to enter my house in New York with a loaded gun to kill me.Last year the FBI stopped the Islamic Republic from kidnapping me.My crime is giving voice to voiceless people. The US administration must be tough on terror. https://t.co/XsxlFLSlOk

As of now, New York authorities have not yet confirmed the connection between Khalid Mehdiyev and Masih Alinejad, but they suspect that the 23-year-old had been monitoring the journalist's home.

Why is Khalid Mehdiyev accused of targeting Masih Alinejad?

As per the New York Post, authorities claim that Khalid Mehdiyev was seen around Masih Alinejad's Brooklyn home throughout Wednesday and Thursday. He allegedly carried out surveillance over a long period of time, even ordering food to his car. He was reportedly seen on the security cameras in Alinejad's home, wandering around the front door and looking through the windows.

Masih Alinejad 🏳️ @AlinejadMasih



The father of these children, #JamshidSharmahd , was kidnapped by the Islamic Republic of Iran 732 days ago from Dubai, just like the way the regime tried kidnapping me from NYC. For 732 days, he has been tortured. Your silence means his death. The father of these children, #JamshidSharmahd, was kidnapped by the Islamic Republic of Iran 732 days ago from Dubai, just like the way the regime tried kidnapping me from NYC. For 732 days, he has been tortured. Your silence means his death. https://t.co/bljLTVrSyE

Officers eventually detained Mehdiyev after he violated a minor traffic rule by driving through a stop sign. Federal prosecutors accused him of possessing cash, an AK-47, and 66 rounds of ammunition. The suspect claimed he was a Yonkers resident searching for a new apartment around Flatbush, where Alinejad resides.

As of now, Mehdiyev has been charged with possession of a weapon. The accusations concerning his alleged surveillance of Alinejad's home are still currently under investigation.

All there is to know about Masih Alinejad

Alinejad gained notoriety for being critical of an Iranian law that requires all women to wear a hijab outside the home. She led various campaigns advocating for Iranian women, cultivating significant support among activists across the nation.

Masih Alinejad 🏳️ @AlinejadMasih

She’s a hero fighting for freedom for all women, for our dignity. I call on international community to support Sepideh Reshnou. listen to her voice. Masih Alinejad 🏳️ @AlinejadMasih

Women got united & kick the harasser out. Now it’s our time to get united & help Iranian women who want to be free to choose what they want to wear.

#LetUsTalk An undercover agent filmed this Iranian woman for the Revolutionary Guards in order to arrest her for not wearing hijab.Women got united & kick the harasser out. Now it’s our time to get united & help Iranian women who want to be free to choose what they want to wear. An undercover agent filmed this Iranian woman for the Revolutionary Guards in order to arrest her for not wearing hijab.Women got united & kick the harasser out. Now it’s our time to get united & help Iranian women who want to be free to choose what they want to wear.#LetUsTalk https://t.co/erlaBgNnvB This woman whose video went viral for protesting against forced hijab was tortured & forced to denounce herself and me on State TV.She’s a hero fighting for freedom for all women, for our dignity. I call on international community to support Sepideh Reshnou. listen to her voice. twitter.com/alinejadmasih/… This woman whose video went viral for protesting against forced hijab was tortured & forced to denounce herself and me on State TV.She’s a hero fighting for freedom for all women, for our dignity. I call on international community to support Sepideh Reshnou. listen to her voice. twitter.com/alinejadmasih/… https://t.co/7K8T1gXPL2

In an interview with Radio Farda, she said:

“Many Iranians want an end to the Islamic Republic. Opposition voices should be heard.”

In 2009, Alinejad fled Iran, fearing that she would be targeted by the government, however the accusations of harassment continued. In September 2019, Amnesty International reported that three of Alinejad's family members had been arrested by Iranian authorities. This was allegedly a retribution for her activism.

War Noir @war_noir #USA) : An armed man was arrested by



The man was apparently carrying a 7.62x39mm Chinese Norinco "MAK-90 Sporter" civilian rifle along with two mags. United States of #America : An armed man was arrested by #NYPD outside the house of Iranian journalist Masih Alinejad in #Brooklyn , New York.The man was apparently carrying a 7.62x39mm Chinese Norinco "MAK-90 Sporter" civilian rifle along with two mags. United States of #America (#USA) 🇺🇸: An armed man was arrested by #NYPD outside the house of Iranian journalist Masih Alinejad in #Brooklyn, New York.The man was apparently carrying a 7.62x39mm Chinese Norinco "MAK-90 Sporter" civilian rifle along with two mags. https://t.co/1ptlAVzV7K

In July 2021, the US department of Justice accused the Iranian government of a kidnapping plot, stating that four Iranian intelligence officials were arrested across the US, the UK and Canada under suspicion of conspiring against a critic of the Iranian government. The BBC reported that Alinejad claimed the plot centered around her.

