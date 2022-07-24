5 chilling details about Elizabeth Shoaf kidnapping

The rattling kidnapping case of Elizabeth Shoaf in 2006 is all set to be the subject matter of the top-rated and highly gripping true-crime series on Lifetime, #TextMeWhenYouGetHome. The astounding true abduction story will be depicted in the show's upcoming Episode 7 of Season 1.

The episode will debut this Monday, July 25, 2022, at 9/8c, exclusively on the Lifetime Network. As written in the synopsis for Episode 7 of #TextMeWhenYouGetHome Season 1:

"In 2006, Elizabeth Shoaf was abducted near her rural home; the teenager was missing for over a week when a text message came through that infused hope into the case; the dark details of Elizabeth's frightening ordeal from those closest to her."

Back in 2006, when Elizabeth Shoaf was only fourteen years of age, her normal and happy life took an absolutely heartbreaking turn as she was kidnapped, s*xually abused and assaulted by a 36-year-old South Carolina man named Vinson Filyaw for ten days collectively.

Viewers of the Lifetime true-crime documentary series, have been curiously waiting to know how the true kidnapping story will turn out, since Lifetime released a sneak peek video of Episode 7 of #TextMeWhenYouGetHome Season 1.

So, without further ado, let's delve into the case and find out some significant and intriguing facts ahead of its release on the Lifetime Network.

Learn 5 significant facts about the hair-raising Elizabeth Shoaf kidnapping case before the arrival of #TextMeWhenYouGetHome Season 1 Episode 7 on the Lifetime network

Who is Elizabeth Shoaf?

A still from #TextMeWhenYouGetHome Season 1 Episode 7 sneak peek video (Via Lifetime/Facebook)

Elizabeth Shoaf, who is currently thirty years of age, is a dental assistant in Cayce, South Carolina. She currently lives a pretty normal and healthy life. But back in 2006, her entire life was rattled after a tragic upheaval took place.

Elizabeth Shoaf was just a 14-year-old school girl in 2006, who resided in Lugoff, South Carolina with her brother Donnie and parents. She had a bright future ahead of her. But it seemed almost out of her reach when she was abducted and brutally tortured s*xually for ten days.

Who abducted 14-year-old Elizabeth Shoaf?

A still of Vinson Filyaw (Image Via NBC News/Google)

An American man, Vinson Filyaw, who worked as a construction worker and was from the same area as Elizabeth, abducted her on September 6, 2006. He reportedly pretended to be a police officer and told her she was getting arrested for a phony drug case.

The kidnapping took place when Elizabeth got off her school bus and was on her way home from school.

Where was she kept after the adduction?

A still from #TextMeWhenYouGetHome Season 1 Episode 7 sneak peek video (Via Lifetime/Facebook)

The sinister kidnapper Vinson Filyaw, 26 at the time, allegedly made her strip and kept her within an 8x8 hand-dug underground bunker in the woods for 10 consecutive days.

The bunker was situated beside the kidnapper's trailer, which was located within approximately a mile of the victim's house. The kidnapper reportedly went on to torture and s*xually assault Elizabeth every day, more than once, inside the underground bunker.

How did Elizabeth managed to escape the bunker?

A still from #TextMeWhenYouGetHome Season 1 Episode 7 sneak peek video (Via Lifetime/Facebook)

Over those 10 days, Elizabeth Shoaf started gaining the trust of her kidnapper little by little and after the tenth day she finally succeeded in doing so. She managed to get her hands on the kidnapper's mobile phone, which she used to inform of her terrifying situation and location to her friends and family.

When Vinson Filyaw found out that he was being deceived by Elizabeth, he rushed away. It enabled Elizabeth to free herself from the tragic and spine-chilling situation.

What happened to Filyaw after he fled the place?

Soon enough, after fleeing the location, the notorious kidnapper was arrested and convicted for his monsterous crimes. He went on to receive a sentence of 421 years behind bars, without any parole, on September 19, 2007.

On May 3, 2021, Filyaw died inside the prison at McCormick Correctional Institution at the age of 51.

Witness the bone-chilling kidnapping case of Elizabeth Shoaf unfolding in Episode 7 of #TextMeWhenYouGetHome Season 1, debuting on Monday, July 25, 2022, at 9 / 8c, on the Lifetime Network.

