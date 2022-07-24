TextMeWhenYouGetHome: What happened to Elizabeth Shoaf and where is she now?

The astounding case of Elizabeth Shoaf, a 14-year-old girl from Lugoff, South Carolina, is all set to be explored in the much-watched and highly engrossing true-crime Lifetime series #TextMeWhenYouGetHome.

The popular true-crime documentary series is currently in its Season 1 and the story of Elizabeth Shoaf will be chronicled in its upcoming Episode 7. The episode will air on Monday, July 25, 2022, at 9/8c, exclusively on the Lifetime Network.

The synopsis for the episode states:

"In 2006, Elizabeth Shoaf was abducted near her rural home; the teenager was missing for over a week when a text message came through that infused hope into the case; the dark details of Elizabeth's frightening ordeal from those closest to her."

Reportedly, on September 6, 2006, Elizabeth Shoaf was deceived and abducted by a man named Vinson Filyaw. The hair-raising incident was followed by an inhuman 10 days of captivity inside a 15-foot bunker before Elizabeth could finally free herself.

Since the sneak peek video for Episode 7 of #TextMeWhenYouGetHome Season 1 was dropped by Lifetime, viewers are extremely curious and eager to find out all about the stirring case of Elizabeth Shoaf.

So without further ado, let's dig deep and find out all about Elizabeth Shoaf, ahead of the episode's premiere on Lifetime Network this Monday.

Who is Elizabeth Shoaf and what happened to her?

Elizabeth Shoaf's spine-chilling story dates back to 2006. At the time of the incident, she was reportedly 14 years old and residing in the countryside in Lugoff, South Carolina. Her house was located near the hem of the woods. She used to live there with her parents and her younger brother Donnie.

She had a pretty normal life before it was turned upside down by the terrifying incident. On September 6, 2006, after walking off the school bus, Elizabeth went missing. She was reportedly kidnapped by a 36-year-old construction worker named Vinson Filyaw.

Elizabeth was deceived by Vinson Filyaw as he was wearing the uniform of a police officer during the adduction. She was taken to the woods, where Vinson made her strip, chained her and locked her up inside a 15-foot underground bunker. The bunker was within a mile of Elizabeth's house.

She was held captive and s*xually assaulted for ten days inside the bunker by Filyaw before the brave young girl managed to gain Vinson's trust and freed herself from captivity.

Elizabeth reportedly managed to get her hands on her kidnapper's phone by gaining his trust. She sent text messages to her family and friends, informing them about her condition and location. When Vinson Filyaw found out about it, he ran away from the location, leading to Elizabeth escaping and being rescued.

Later on, Vinson Filyaw was arrested and convicted for his heinous crimes and in 2007, received a sentence of 421 years of imprisonment without any chance of parole. He died in prison in 2021.

Where is Elizabeth now?

Elizabeth is currently 30 years old and living a normal and happy life. She graduated from college and is working as a dental assistant in Cayce, South Carolina.

In a 2013 interview with WIS-TV, the brave Elizabeth said:

"I feel normal. I go to work, come home, play video games, hang out with friends on the weekends. It helps me not think about it and feel like I’m living a normal life,...You can be a survivor just like I am. It simply takes faith, it takes talking to someone and encouragement that it’s not the end of the world."

Don't forget to watch Episode 7 of #TextMeWhenYouGetHome Season 1, arriving this Monday, July 25, 2022, at 9 / 8c, on the Lifetime Network.

