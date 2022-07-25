TextMeWhenYouGetHome: Who kidnapped Elizabeth Shoaf and what happened to him?

Season 1 Episode 7 of Lifetime's #TextMeWhenYouGetHome is all set to revisit Elizabeth Shoaf's bone-chilling abduction, which occurred in 2006. The episode premieres this Monday, July 25, 2022 at 9 / 8c on the popular Lifetime Network.

The highly arresting True Crime documentary show will delve deep into the case and will showcase emotional interviews with her close ones. According to the synopsis of #TextMeWhenYouGetHome Episode 7:

"In 2006, Elizabeth Shoaf was abducted near her rural home; the teenager was missing for over a week when a text message came through that infused hope into the case; the dark details of Elizabeth's frightening ordeal from those closest to her."

Reportedly, 36-year-old construction worker Vinson Filyaw kidnapped 14-year-old Elizabeth Shoaf from Lugoff, South Carolina, as she was on her way home from school. He deceived her by wearing a police uniform.

This article will talk about Shoaf's ordeal with her kidnapper Filyaw ahead of the premiere of #TextMeWhenYouGetHome Season 1 Episode 7 on the Lifetime Network.

Trigger warning: Sex*ual assault of a minor.

#TextMeWhenYouGetHome Episode 7 delves deep into Elizabeth Shoaf's kidnapper Vinson Filyaw

A still from #TextMeWhenYouGetHome Season 1 Episode 7 sneak peek video (Via Lifetime/Facebook)

Vinson Filyaw lived in a trailer in the woods of Lugoff, South Carolina. He worked as a construction worker. In 2006, he abducted, tortured and s*xually assaulted a teenage young girl named Elizabeth Shoaf from the same area, who was only 14 years old at the time.

On September 6, 2006, Vinson Filyaw kidnapped the child after she got off her school bus and was on her way home. He reportedly took her into the woods, nearly a mile away from her home.

Filyaw stripped the young teenage girl n*ked and confined her with chains. He locked Elizabeth Shoaf up in a 15-foot-deep underground bunker for 10 consecutive days, and tortured and s*xually assaulted her every day.

However, Shoaf was brave enough to deceive her kidnapper and gained his trust, which she used to free herself. Her vigilance and willpower helped the police arrest and convict the monstrous criminal.

What happened to Vinson Filyaw?

A still from #TextMeWhenYouGetHome Season 1 Episode 7 sneak peek video (Via Lifetime/Facebook)

Vinson Filyaw was reportedly found within five miles of his home when he was arrested by the police. He was allegedly carrying a pellet gun, taser, and a knife at the time of the arrest.

Later on, during the investigation, Filyaw pleaded guilty to all of his heinous crimes, even before the trial began. On September 19, 2007, the kidnapper was sentenced by Circuit Judge G. Thomas Cooper to 421 years of imprisonment. He was kept in the Maximum Security Unit at Kirkland Correctional Institution.

Vinson Filyaw passed away on May 3, 2021, inside the prison at McCormick Correctional Institution. He was 51 years old at the time. The cause of his death is still undisclosed.

Ever since Lifetime launched a preview video for the upcoming episode, the audience has been buzzing with curiosity to witness how the heart-wrenching story of the brave young girl will unfold.

Catch Episode 7 of #TextMeWhenYouGetHome Season 1, debuting on Monday, July 25, 2022, at 9 / 8c, exclusively on the Lifetime Network.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far