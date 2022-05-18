Memphis KFC employee helps alleged kidnapping victim after she slips note pleading for help

An alert employee at a Memphis KFC thwarted a kidnapping attempt after the victim slipped them a "note begging for help," as per reports from the Memphis Police Department.

The employee called in about the attempted kidnapping on Saturday, May 14, at 5.00 pm. The incident took place at a KFC outlet at 6262 Winchester Road in the Hickory Hill neighborhood of Memphis, Tennessee.

KFC employee saves woman from potential kidnapping

Official records state that Memphis Police responded to the kidnapping alert call and were given a detailed physical description of the woman and the man she was with by the quick-thinking KFC employee.

Police arrived at the KFC premises around 5.15 pm where they made contact with a man and a woman who fit the descriptions given by the employee. Officers identified the suspect as 23-year-old Diego Glay.

When the police tried to apprehend the suspect, he allegedly refused to obey their orders and "took off running," as per records. Following a brief pursuit on foot, Glay was eventually apprehended and taken into custody. The 23-year-old was charged with two counts of kidnapping and evading arrest.

In her statement, the victim informed the officers that she was visiting Glay from Baltimore because of their romantic relationship. She said that Glay had been physically abusive towards her in the past, allegedly punching her in the face once.

The Memphis Police Department posted a brief report of the arrest on their Facebook page, detailing the victim's accusations against Glay:

"They got into an argument, and she attempted to leave him several times and return home, but Glay held her physically against her will with physical assaults, threats, and being armed with a handgun."

Court records state that Glay forcefully took the victim's cell phone from her when she visited him and refused to return it. The suspect refused to let her leave and held her against her will, not letting her out of his sight “for days at a time.” In his statement to the police, Glay reportedly said that he had been living with the victim in cheap hotels.

Diego Glay is currently in the custody of the Shelby County Sheriff's Office and is being held on a bond of $35,000. Glay had a hearing on May 17 but he is still in police custody. His next hearing is scheduled for June 1, 2022, according to Shelby County records.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee