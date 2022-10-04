'Apocalypse : Follow Us' : Dreamcatcher releases the list of cities for European leg of their World Tour

K--pop group Dreamcatcher has just announced the European leg of their world tour and released a list of cities the members would visit. The seven-member girl group will embark on the World Tour, Apocalypse: Follow Us, on October 14.

At about 11 pm KST, MyMusicTaste released a schedule containing the list of the 5 European cities Dreamcatcher would be touring. A notice has also been put out to state that the schedule is subject to change by European government regulations.

MyMusicTaste @_mymusictaste @hf_dreamcatcher [IMPORTANT] This tour schedule is subject to change following European government regulation changes.



Please note that any updates or changes will be notified through MyMusicTaste's official social media channels.

MyTasteMaker is the concert promoter for the group in Europe (excluding the show in Paris). It has taken charge of releasing all information related to the world tour through its social media sites.

MyMusicTaste @_mymusictaste

*MMT is NOT the full promoter for the 2022 Dreamcatcher World Tour [Apocalypse : Follow us] in TILBURG. PARIS is not an MMT-promoted show, but will have presale benefits. Top10 Tastemakers for PARIS don't apply.



*TasteMakers promo codes will be delivered via email ONLY.

The company has stated that any changes in the schedule can be checked on the company's Twitter page @_mymusictaste.

Dreamcatcher to perform shows in Berlin, Warsaw, and more in released schedule for Europe tour

Dreamcatcher is about to set fire as they are set to embark on their much-awaited global stages. The girls have just finished with their US leg that kicked off in June this year. After having impressed the audience with their performances in the States, the septet is now preparing to fuel Europe with the same energy.

The list includes five stops in the Continent, with the German capital of Berlin being the first to witness the act on November 14 at the Verti Music Hall, followed by 013 Poppodium concert hall in Tilburg, Netherlands, on the 17th.

The group will visit Warsaw in Poland and perform at the Palladium Performing Arts theatre on the 20th. The performance in London, UK, will be staged at the 02 Academy Brixton on the 22nd. The finale of the European tour will happen at the Le Zenith indoor arena in Paris on the 24th.

The K-pop group has much to look forward to, considering their rising popularity. They have performed in sold-out shows in States of New York, Reading, Louiseville, Chicago, San Francisco, Minneapolis, and Denver. The group also performed two shows in LA, and this was their first tour in the States.

There is much hype about the European tour, and the enthusiasm rings high with the sales of the group's second album, Apocalypse: Save us, which has crossed 140,000, marking their highest ever. The album features 14 new tracks.

In addition, the album ranked 43rd in the first half of the Circle Album Chart (formerly Gaon Chart) released on July 8 and ranked 12th in a female singer (female + group) category while 11th in the group category.

Dreamcatcher is a K-pop girl group under Happyface Entertainment and was formed in 2017 with members JiU, SuA, Siyeon, Handong, Yoohyeon, Dami, and Gahyeon.

They made their official debut on January 13, 2017, with the single album Nightmare.

