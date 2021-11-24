Fortnite x Dreamcatcher officially teased by Sony K-POP, sends fans into a frenzy

Fortnite and K-Pop fans are rejoicing as official teasers have dropped, suggesting K-POP bands will soon make their way into the game.

Sony Music K-POP has officially replied to a list of suggested collaborations posted by popular Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR. In their reply, they have also officially tagged Epic Games and mentioned the famous girl band Dreamcatcher.

K-POP has a massive following across the globe, and for Fortnite to be considering a collaboration with anything this popular is not a surprise at this point. Anime characters have already made it to the game along with other extremely popular musicians like Ariana Grande and Travis Scott. Epic Games certainly has the potential to make this collaboration happen and fans are already ecstatic.

When can fans expect the Dreamcatcher collaboration to release in Fortnite?

Dreamcatcher is a seven-member girl band from South Korea. They are famous for their metal and dance fusion and have a massive following across the globe. While they may not be the top choice for K-POP lovers ahead of BTS or Blackpink, Dreamcatchers have been way ahead in the gaming fraternity with their nifty collaborations.

The K-POP band has already collaborated with a South Korean RPG title known as King’s Raid. Therefore, it is not surprising to find them on the list of probable collaborations in Fortnite. However, regarding the timing of when this collaboration will be released in Fortnite, players might have to wait a while for details.

Fortnite Chapter 3 is coming soon, and with an ending live event on the charts, there is hardly any space for a collaboration of this magnitude to go down. Players can expect Dreamcatches to arrive in Chapter 3, and it might also be the first major live event in the new Chapter. Fans will surely go berserk if a live Dreamcatcher concert is announced in Fortnite.

Nothing of the sort is however confirmed at the moment, but giants like Sony usually do not chat up on Twitter with Epic Games unless there is something big going on in the background. Here's hoping Fortnite fans will soon see the seven ladies arch into the Item Shop in Chapter 3.

