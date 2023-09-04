The Weeknd extended Australian and New Zealand tour 2023: Dates, tickets, venues & more 

The Weeknd, the chart-topping R&B sensation, has announced an extension of his highly-anticipated tour in Australia and New Zealand, owing to overwhelming demand for tickets. This exciting development comes as fans eagerly await the opportunity to experience his musical magic live on stage.

The Weeknd's global stadium tour has been shattering attendance records. The tour recently made headlines by breaking the attendance record at London Stadium, drawing a staggering 160,000 concertgoers over two nights. The tour is a celebration of The Weeknd's 2020 album After Hours, which became the no. 1 on Billboard with his hit single Blinding Lights.

He also recently concluded his most significant headline performance yet, setting a new sales record at Wembley Stadium. This achievement was marked by a traditional concert setup, with the stage placed at one end and an impressive 87,000 tickets sold.

The tour tickets will go on sale tomorrow, September 5, 2023, at 9 a.m. local time via his official website - https://www.theweeknd.com/tour/

Fans can also follow the artist's social media handles to stay updated on the latest news about the tour.

The Weeknd's Australia and New Zealand tour will begin in Brisbane and end in Auckland

The Weeknd will kick off the scheduled tour with his Brisbane concert, scheduled to take place on November 20, 2023. After performing across varied cities in Australia, the singer will finally wrap up his tour in New Zealand with a concert in Auckland on December 8, 2023

Here are the dates and venues of the tour:

November 20, 2023 — Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

November 21, 2023 — Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

November 24, 2023 — Accor Stadium, Sydney (*sold out)

November 25, 2023 — Accor Stadium, Sydney (*sold out)

November 27, 2023 — Accor Stadium, Sydney

December 1, 2023 — Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

December 2, 2023 — Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

December 4, 2023 — Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

December 7, 2023 – Eden Park, Auckland

December 8, 2023 — Eden Park, Auckland

The Weeknd is a Canadian singer with three Grammy awards and fourteen nominations to his name

Abel Tesfaye, known as The Weeknd, is a music sensation who emerged from the underground scene to become a global superstar. His music, characterized by emotionally charged R&B ballads and vibrant electro-pop, has captivated audiences worldwide.

Born in Toronto to Ethiopian immigrants, Tesfaye made his debut in late 2010 with three songs uploaded to YouTube. These served as a prelude to three mixtapes he self-released in 2011. His first mixtape, House of Balloons, blended contemporary R&B with progressive elements, gaining rapid acclaim.

After signing with Universal Republic, his mixtapes were remastered and bundled into Trilogy in 2012, debuting at number four on the Billboard 200. Tesfaye's breakthrough singles, Often and Earned It, showcased his growing influence.

In 2015, his album Beauty Behind the Madness featured chart-toppers like The Hills and Can't Feel My Face, earning him Grammy Awards. Collaborations with artists like Kanye West and Beyoncé further solidified his status.

His 2016 album, Starboy, included the hit single of the same name. In 2020, After Hours spawned the global sensation Blinding Lights, becoming his biggest hit.

He continued to shine with Dawn FM in 2022 and a Super Bowl LV performance. Beyond music, Tesfaye explored acting and co-created the series The Idol in 2023. The Weeknd's music journey continues to evolve, with each release leaving an indelible mark on the music industry.