From The Weeknd to Justin Beiber: A complete list of all featured artists on Diddy’s new album, The Love Album: Off the Grid

Hip hop mogul Diddy, also known as Sean Combs, is preparing to release his sixth studio album, The Love Album: Off the Grid, under his Love Records imprint. Promising a musical experience as lavish as his legendary parties, this R&B project is set to make waves in the industry.

Diddy has pulled out all the stops, enlisting a lineup of A-list guest features including some of the biggest names in the industry. Joining him on this musical journey are artists such as The Weeknd, Mary J. Blige, French Montana, Justin Bieber, and H.E.R, to name a few. Their contributions are expected to add layers of depth and excitement to the album.

The album will be released on September 15, 2023, and fans can hardly wait to immerse themselves in this R&B masterpiece.

One of the album's standout tracks, Another One Of Me, features none other than The Weeknd, whose ethereal vocals have left an indelible mark on the music industry. Interestingly, this track marks a significant moment as it will be the last time The Weeknd uses his stage name.

After the album's release, he'll be going by his government name, Abel Tesfaye, signifying a new chapter in his artistic journey.

Diddy's album includes major names such as The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, 21 Savage, and French Montana, as the featured artists on the album

Here is the complete list of featured artists on the album

The Weeknd

Justin Bieber

Mary J. Blige

Jazmine Sullivan

H.E.R

Summer Walker

Babyface

John Legend

Teyana Taylor

French Montana

Coco Jones

Fabolous

The-Dream

Busta Rhymes

Dawn Richard

Kalenna

Ty Dolla $ign

Jacquees

Kehlani

21 Savage

Swae Lee

Burna Boy

Jeremih

Jozzy

Nova Wav

J Dilla

Kalan.FrFr

Nija

Dirty Money

Diddy

Here is the complete tracklist of the album:

Brought My Love

What’s Love

Deliver Me

Stay A While

Homecoming

Pick Up

Tough Love

Stay Long

Belongs to You

Another One Of Me

INTERMISSION

Moments

Need Somebody

Mind Ya Business

Nasty interlude - Jozzy

Reachin

Stay part 1

I Like

Closer to God

BooHoo

Interlude

Kim Porter

Space

Diddy is an American rapper who has left an indelible mark on the music and fashion industries since the early '90s. Starting as a party promoter, dancer, and intern at a record label, he quickly rose through the ranks to become a talent scout, label executive, producer, songwriter, and rapper.

After a brief stint at Uptown Records, where he helped launch the careers of Jodeci and Mary J. Blige, he founded Bad Boy Records in 1994. Under his leadership, the label achieved massive success with hits by Craig Mack and the Notorious B.I.G., leading to his own solo career and the success of Bad Boy artists like Faith Evans, 112, and Mase.

His Hitmen production team dominated the charts in 1997, producing half of the songs that topped the Billboard Hot 100. Hits like Can't Nobody Hold Me Down and I'll Be Missing You propelled Diddy to superstardom, earning him Grammy awards and platinum certifications.

Throughout his career, Diddy has continued to evolve, releasing successful solo albums like No Way Out and collaborating with a wide range of artists. He also ventured into fashion with his Sean John clothing line and explored various business opportunities.

In 2022, the 53-year-old founded Love Records and released new music with Bryson Tiller. His enduring influence on music and fashion makes Diddy a trailblazing figure in the entertainment industry.