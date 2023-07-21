“He’s literally a superstar and don’t even act like it”: American rapper Latto lavishes praise on BTS’ Jungkook in People’s Magazine interview

American rapper Latto has lavished praise on her SEVEN collaborator, BTS’ Jungkook, in a new interview with People’s Magazine. For the unversed, Latto marked her first-ever collaboration with BTS’ Jungkook on his debut solo single SEVEN, which has already garnered multiple records since its initial release. Now, almost a week after SEVEN’s release, Latto lavished praise on BTS’ maknae in an exclusive interview with People’s Magazine.

When asked about her experience working with BTS’ maknae, Latto revealed that he was really humble yet fun and chilled out on sets. She confessed that he is “literally a superstar and don’t even act like it”. She also praised his team for making the working environment enjoyable.

“I loved the treatment. The whole storyline, it just matches the song so well — and he was so fun on set. He [is] just a humble person. I'm like, "Oh my gosh, he's literally a superstar and don't even act like it." His whole team, everybody on set was very welcoming, for sure.”

BTS’ Jungkook’s SEVEN collaborator Latto reveals her first reaction to being offered to star opposite Bangtan’s maknae. She revealed that she had been in talks with his management for many months and was “shocked” when she was first offered to be part of his solo debut. Latto revealed she couldn’t believe it and asked “Are you sure you want me?”

The 777 hitmaker revealed that she felt pressured to do it but convinced herself that there was a divine reason behind this collaboration.

“You know what? He reached out to me for a reason. Let me just go in there and do what I do best.”

Latto also shared how relieved she was to learn how much ARMYs loved SEVEN and her collaboration with Jungkook, and she hopes to visit Korea soon to perform it live as well.

“To see everybody's reaction to my verse and how much they love it, it's so fulfilling. Hopefully I get to go to Korea soon.”

Previously, ARMYs found a karmic “seven” connection between BTS’ Jungkook and Latto. Fans found out that Latto’s last release, which was also her second studio album, was called 777. ARMYs are aware that the number 7 is very special to the BTS members. There are seven members in BTS, and they have also gotten the number tattooed on their bodies as a sign of their everlasting friendship.

Additionally, SEVEN was released on July 14, numerically written 14/7, again connected to seven as 14 is a sum of two 7s. Interestingly, her real name is Alyssa Michelle Stephens, and she chose Latto as her stage name as it has a direct reference to casinos and winning a lottery when one hits the lucky number 777.

BTS’ Jungkook earns the highest-debuting single for a K-pop soloist in UK singles chart history with SEVEN

BTS’ Jungkook continues to make and break new records with SEVEN. It debuted at number 3 on the UK Official Charts. It is the highest debut by a Korean soloist on the UK charts. Even for Latto, it has become her highest-charting single on the aforementioned chart. With this, he joined his own group, BTS, to debut in the top 5 of the UK’s official singles chart.

BTS’ Dynamite, Butter, and My Universe debuted at number 3, Jimin’s Like Crazy at number 8, and Life Goes On at number 10. BTS’ maknae and Jimin are the only two BTS soloists to chart in the UK’s official singles chart’s top 10. More information regarding his debut solo album will be revealed in due course.