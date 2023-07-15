“Love how smooth and at ease he is while dancing” - BTS ARMY showers praise over Jungkook’s official performance video for Seven

On July 15, as per Jungkook's digital single schedule, the highly awaited official choreography performance video for "Seven" was unveiled. It overwhelmed fans instantly upon its release. This timely delivery garnered widespread attention, building on the excitement generated by the music video released on July 14.

Within a short span, the song soared to the top of multiple charts worldwide, creating a global sensation. Notably, this achievement marks Jungkook's debut as a solo artist, further adding to the significance of the release.

"Ain't nobody doing it like Jeon Jungkook" - Fans surprised by sensual choreography in 'Seven' video

In the choreography version of Jungkook's "Seven," viewers are treated to a visually captivating performance that showcases the singer's artistry and versatility. The video begins with Jungkook's striking entrance. He first appears dressed in an all-white ensemble consisting of white trousers, a white vest, and a white upper shirt with subtle off-white stripes. Against a dark backdrop and a tan-colored marble design floor, Jungkook is joined by a group of four dancers who flawlessly execute the choreography.

The dance itself exudes a seductive and intimate energy, with a focus on intricate hand movements rather than expansive stage coverage and dynamic or powerful movements. The background dancers complement Jungkook's performance by engaging in sensual movements around him while he delivers his vocals.

During Latto's rap part, the other dancers momentarily exit the frame, allowing Jungkook to take center stage as he approaches a camera and lights setup. It resembles a behind-the-scenes set and is adorned with a white sheet that is used for photography background. In that very moment, he picks up a glass and takes a sip before returning to the dance floor.

Throughout the video, the dancers continuously transition into different formations, creating visually appealing and dynamic visuals. It's worth noting that this particular dance video features the explicit version of the song, incorporating the word "f*cking," instead of the clean version's "loving" adding a layer of sensuality and physical intimacy to the choreography.

As the performance draws to a close, Jungkook concludes with the iconic 7 sign, a hand gesture that symbolizes BTS as a group. Fans were thoroughly impressed and emotional by this inclusion, further reinforcing the unity and connection between Jungkook and his fellow BTS members.

The choreography version of "Seven" not only showcases Jungkook's exceptional dancing skills but also leaves a lasting impression with its intricate movements, compelling visuals, and the undeniable chemistry between the five dancers.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the performance video, just to see what kind of dance could be incorporated in relation to the lyrics. As the "Seven" dance video dropped on an unusual time, according to the Korean Standard Time, fans were suddenly shocked by its revelation and expressed themselves through social media:

Jungkook's sensual and smooth performance video for "Seven" continues to make waves, achieving remarkable milestones within hours of its release. In a mere three hours, the video surpassed an impressive milestone of two million views and reached an astounding 800 thousand likes on YouTube.

This overwhelming response from fans showcases the immense popularity surrounding Jungkook's solo endeavors. The sensual and light choreography and compelling visuals in the performance video have undoubtedly bewitched audiences worldwide, propelling it to new heights of success.