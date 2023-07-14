"WE MAKING HISTORY": BTS' Jungkook's Seven becomes fastest K-pop song to reach #1 on U.S iTunes 

In an exciting development for BTS fans, Jungkook's new song Seven (ft. Latto) has become the fastest K-pop artist to top US iTunes in just one hour and six minutes after its release.

The achievement is even more special, as the artist surpassed his own group BTS’ song Take Two, breaking its record. One fan reacted to the same:

"MONDAY TUESDAY WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY SUNDAY 7 DAYS A WEEK WE MAKING HISTORY"

Jungkook’s single Seven was released on July 14, 2023, featuring American singer-rapper Latto and Korean actress Han Sohee. Not only the US iTunes, but Jungkook is busy shattering other records.

"Our lucky number Seven" BTS fans filled with pride after Jungkook's new song breaks records galore

Jungkook, a member of the global sensation BTS, has achieved record-breaking success with his solo track Seven.

The song has shattered numerous records, showcasing the immense impact of Jungkook's artistry. It quickly soared to the top of music charts, achieving chart-topping positions in many countries.

Its catchy hooks, explicitly alluring lyrics and Jungkook's evergreen vocals have struck a chord with fans, which has boosted his global profile as a talented solo artist.

In a dazzling display of global dominance, Jungkook's mesmerizing track Seven triumphed not only on US iTunes but also ascended to the summit of the UK iTunes charts, accomplishing this feat in a mere 1 hour and 20 minutes.

This remarkable achievement not only marked the first time a Korean pop song claimed the top spot in the UK but also solidified Jungkook as the first Asian act to reach the illustrious milestone.

The music video had another groundbreaking achievement. In a breathtakingly short span of 1 hour and 58 minutes, it soared to an mind-blowing two million likes on YouTube, crowning Jungkook as the fastest K-pop soloist to achieve the monumental feat.

Moreover, within a mere 29 minutes, the music video surpassed the remarkable milestone of 1 million likes, setting an unprecedented record in the history of Korean/K-pop soloists.

Not only did the catchy track showcase its dominance on the international iTunes charts, but it also made an impact on the prestigious MelOn charts, where it debuted at number one. The song's unrivaled popularity extended its reign, topping the charts in six of the eight biggest music markets in the world: USA, UK, Germany, Canada, Brazil and Australia.

The resounding success was not limited to the song itself, as even the teaser for Seven shattered records, captivating fans within 24 hours and earning the distinction of becoming the most-watched and liked teaser for any artist.

Fans were completely bewitched by the song and couldn’t stop expressing their happiness and pride over the BTS’ member’s success.

More about Jungkook's song Seven

Jungkook’s Seven is an evocative masterpiece that centres around a couple in a troubled relationship.

It has two versions, clean and explicit, which are both readily available and breaking records. Jungkook and Sohee play the couple, where Jungkook seems to persuade Sohee to rekindle their relationship. The entire video is playful, and Latto further alleviates it with her rapping skills.

The song is expected to break even more records as it continues to make a global impact.

