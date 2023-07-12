“Best chemistry in Bora history ever”: BTS fans react to Jungkook and Han So-hee’s first glimpse in SEVEN MV teaser

BTS’ Jungkook dropped the much-awaited first teaser of his debut solo single, SEVEN, starring Han So-hee, in collaboration with American rapper Latto. The 25-second teaser features Korean actress Han So-hee and BTS’ maknae in a restaurant having a verbal argument. The other guests at the party stare at the lovers’ squabble when a chandelier crashes on their table. Unperturbed, the pair continued staring at each other angrily.

The scene cuts to a black screen with the word “SEVEN” written in bold and “feat Latto” written in brackets. BTS’ Jungkook’s voice reverberates in the background as he sings, “Weight of the world on the shoulders. I guess you’re wasting years of mine,” and the teaser concludes.

This was enough to send ARMYs into a frenzy online as fans raved about BTS’ maknae’s chemistry with Han So-hee, the collaboration with Latto and his honeyed vocals towards the end. “Best chemistry in Bora history ever,” writes @PalakMi69141256 in bold letters with six accompanying fire emoticons. Bora refers to BTS' representative color, purple, also called Bora in Korean.

BTS’ Jungkook MV teaser for SEVEN has surpassed 2.5 million views on YouTube within an hour of release

ARMYs were waiting with bated breath as BTS’ Jungkook dropped the official MV teaser for his debut solo single SEVEN, featuring Han So-hee in the music video and American rapper Latto as his official collaborator. The MV teaser for SEVEN has already surpassed 2.5 million views on YouTube within an hour of its release.

Notably, this marks BTS’ maknae’s first time collaborating with Han So-hee and American rapper Latto. From the brief teaser, it seems like a breakup song touching upon topics of love, relationships, and intimacy. ARMYs have put their sleuth caps on, trying to decode and analyze every little detail about SEVEN from its brief teaser, and the trending hashtags are proof of that.

“The Lyrics”, “Han So Hee”, “Namjoon Hyung”, “Featuring Who”, “SEVEN by Jungkook”, “SEVEN MV Teaser”, “I Kiss your Waist”, “Jeon”, "Actor JK," and “Latto” are taking over worldwide Twitter trends with fan reactions ranging from hilarious jokes, memes, evocative messages, or simply compliments for BTS’ youngest member.

#10 SEVEN MV TEASER OUT TODAY

#21 SEVEN IS COMING

Trending worldwide now!

IG: die4keys ⁷ @_k3ys_ The fact that ARMYs got “FEATURING WHO” trending worldwide just explains the pure shock we just got from that announcement 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 The fact that ARMYs got “FEATURING WHO” trending worldwide just explains the pure shock we just got from that announcement 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Sofie @adoring_sohee A cut of Actress Han Sohee in the trailer for Jung Kook’s ‘Seven’ MV! It’s been quite a while since we last saw Sohee on screen as an actress. 🥹🥹🥹 A cut of Actress Han Sohee in the trailer for Jung Kook’s ‘Seven’ MV! It’s been quite a while since we last saw Sohee on screen as an actress. 🥹🥹🥹 https://t.co/egLisWhcb5

Jungkook Charts @KookCharts “Jungkook's “Seven” teaser has surpassed “Pink Venom” teaser and is now the second fastest teaser to surpass 1 million views in YouTube history.



#1. Yet To Come — 7 minutes

#2. Seven — 10 minutes (NEW)

"Jungkook's "Seven" teaser has surpassed "Pink Venom" teaser and is now the second fastest teaser to surpass 1 million views in YouTube history.

#1. Yet To Come — 7 minutes

#2. Seven — 10 minutes (NEW)

#3. Pink Venom — 13 minutes

#Seven_Jungkook #SEVENbyJUNGKOOK #JUNGKOOK #JungkookxLatto We are getting actor Jungkook and a featuring Latto?!!! Now I see why so many of these execs are hype! This is going to be THE song of the summer! Holy 🥴@&$! I am so ready!!! Jungkook is coming y’all!!!! We are getting actor Jungkook and a featuring Latto?!!! Now I see why so many of these execs are hype! This is going to be THE song of the summer! Holy 🥴@&$! I am so ready!!! Jungkook is coming y’all!!!!#Seven_Jungkook #SEVENbyJUNGKOOK #JUNGKOOK #JungkookxLatto https://t.co/eAZNx07jDr

saturn🥢★⁵ (slow) @strayerstudio "weight of the world on your shoulders, I kissed your waist to ease your mind" THE LYRICS I'M NOT FEELING INSANE

"weight of the world on your shoulders, I kissed your waist to ease your mind" THE LYRICS I'M NOT FEELING INSANEhttps://t.co/3EII4it8nf

moni⁷ 𖠌 @taeisthv JUNGKOOK SAID “WEIGHT OF THE WORLD ON YOUR SHOULDERS, I KISS YOUR WAIST AND EASE YOUR MIND” WE ARE NOT SURVIVING THIS JUNGKOOK SAID “WEIGHT OF THE WORLD ON YOUR SHOULDERS, I KISS YOUR WAIST AND EASE YOUR MIND” WE ARE NOT SURVIVING THIS https://t.co/ji2ZlFrArs

SEVEN MV TEASER OUT TODAY

JUNGKOOK IS COMING

SEVEN IS COMING

SEVEN BY JUNGKOOK D-1

I FEEL SO DIZZY RIGHT NOW ARE YOU KIDDING ME WHAT ACTOR JEON JUNGKOOK IS COMING

SEVEN is the second-fastest teaser in YouTube history to surpass 1 million views within 10 minutes of its release. BTS’ Yet To Come, which was released last year, holds the record for the fastest MV teaser in 7 minutes. BLACKPINK’s Pink Venom falls in third place by surpassing 1 million views in 13 minutes.

On July 10, BTS’ Jungkook released the preview video of the recording of his solo digital single SEVEN. BTS’ maknae is holed up in a recording studio in Los Angeles as he belts out the lyrics of his upcoming solo, his honeyed voice mesmerizing Bang PD, Scooter Braun, and Andrew Watt. BTS’ maknae revealed that SEVEN is a song that is simple to identify with and that he wanted it to be heard naturally, which is why he picked the song.

Notably, BTS' Jungkook is the sixth member of Bangtan to make his solo debut after J-hope’s Jack in the Box, Jin’s The Astronaut, RM’s Indigo, Jimin’s FACE, and SUGA’s D-DAY. SEVEN is releasing a month and a day after Bangtan’s tenth debut anniversary, which was on June 13.

BTS’ Jungkook is all set to headline the Good Morning America Summer Concert Series

BTS’ Jungkook is all set to headline the Good Morning America Summer Concert Series and will be the third Korean act after his own group BTS performed in 2019 and 2021 and aespa in 2022 to headline the concert series. He is all set to debut his solo single SEVEN for a live audience from New York’s Central Park on July 14 and flew to the U.S. on the morning of July 12.

A bunch of other artists are expected to join the official lineup, including Sam Hunt, Carly Rae Jepsen, Busta Rhymes, Joe, Hozier, Tim McGraw, Tantrums, Fitz, Remy Ma, and Fat Joe.

There are a bunch of other promotional activities that BTS’ Jungkook is expected to partake in, which will be revealed in due course. SEVEN will be released on July 14 at 1 pm KST.

