“Wtf is going on at the back?”: Netizens criticize fan who rushed towards BTS’ Jung Kook at the Incheon Airport

The ARMY fandom vehemently criticized a fan for lunging at BTS’ Jung Kook. The Dreamers singer departed for his GMA (Good Morning America) performance in the US on July 12, 2023, and greeted fans politely at the Incheon Airport. Many fans focused on the idol’s cheery smile, polite attitude, and heart gestures. However, fans later noticed that a woman evaded security and almost got incredibly close to the idol.
In a clip from media outlet Newsen’s airport coverage, a woman in a purple jacket can be seen rushing towards the K-pop idol from behind. The security guards prevented her from going too close to the idol. Netizens called the woman a “stalker” and even mentioned that they were relieved that the Dreamers singer seemed oblivious to the incident that occurred behind his back.
ARMYs apparently found the Twitter account of the alleged Japanese fan who rushed towards BTS’ Jung Kook at the airport
On July 12, 2023, a clip of a woman dashing towards BTS’ Jung Kook went viral on Twitter. The clip was part of Newsen’s airport coverage of the BTS member at the Incheon Airport departing for New York for his first performance of his official solo debut track, SEVEN, on GMA as part of its 2023 Summer Concert Series.
The clip and similar images clicked by people went viral on Twitter. ARMYs began criticizing the woman for sneaking past security to get up close with the Dreamers singer. Some fans also allegedly found the Twitter account of the individual and claimed that she was a Japanese woman who believed "that she was romantically involved" with BTS’ Jung Kook.
While it is unclear if the Twitter account belonged to the woman, one thing was certain - fans labeled her a stalker. Many talked about the boundaries that needed to be drawn by fans, while some mentioned that they should not crowd the airports at all. Take a look at the varied reactions below:
ARMYs camp out at Central Park five days before BTS Jung Kook’s performance
As part of the GMA Summer Concert series 2023, BTS’ Jung Kook was confirmed to premiere his official solo debut song, SEVEN, at Central Park. However, fans across the world had mixed reactions to some ARMYs’ enthusiasm as a clip of at least 50 people camping outside the venue went viral on July 10.
The video showed a queue of fans sitting and waiting to get the closest view of the Dreamers singer for his performance. Since the idol’s performance was scheduled for July 14, it meant that the fans would be sitting outside the venue for nearly four days and attending the concert on the fifth day. The majority of fans criticized this move, saying it was chaotic and surprising.
Meanwhile, BTS’ Jung Kook has given fans plenty of teasers to raise enthusiasm for SEVEN - from concept photos baring abs to a leather pants outfit with one arm tattoo sleeve on display clips. SEVEN will be released on July 14, 2023.