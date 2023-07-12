“Wtf is going on at the back?”: Netizens criticize fan who rushed towards BTS’ Jung Kook at the Incheon Airport

The ARMY fandom vehemently criticized a fan for lunging at BTS’ Jung Kook. The Dreamers singer departed for his GMA (Good Morning America) performance in the US on July 12, 2023, and greeted fans politely at the Incheon Airport. Many fans focused on the idol’s cheery smile, polite attitude, and heart gestures. However, fans later noticed that a woman evaded security and almost got incredibly close to the idol.

In a clip from media outlet Newsen’s airport coverage, a woman in a purple jacket can be seen rushing towards the K-pop idol from behind. The security guards prevented her from going too close to the idol. Netizens called the woman a “stalker” and even mentioned that they were relieved that the Dreamers singer seemed oblivious to the incident that occurred behind his back.

ARMYs apparently found the Twitter account of the alleged Japanese fan who rushed towards BTS’ Jung Kook at the airport

On July 12, 2023, a clip of a woman dashing towards BTS’ Jung Kook went viral on Twitter. The clip was part of Newsen’s airport coverage of the BTS member at the Incheon Airport departing for New York for his first performance of his official solo debut track, SEVEN, on GMA as part of its 2023 Summer Concert Series.

The clip and similar images clicked by people went viral on Twitter. ARMYs began criticizing the woman for sneaking past security to get up close with the Dreamers singer. Some fans also allegedly found the Twitter account of the individual and claimed that she was a Japanese woman who believed "that she was romantically involved" with BTS’ Jung Kook.

While it is unclear if the Twitter account belonged to the woman, one thing was certain - fans labeled her a stalker. Many talked about the boundaries that needed to be drawn by fans, while some mentioned that they should not crowd the airports at all. Take a look at the varied reactions below:

ˢᵉᵛᵉⁿ ᵇʸ ʲᵏإرَم @fleetingSecs and some people dont use this as an excuse to say ohh thats y you shouldnt come to airport becoz look at jungkook??? how happy he looks wen he sees fans to cheer him up. he wouldnt like an empty space 유우코🐻TAE Crew @thv_yuko This is the woman in purple who ran up to Jungkook at his departure.



Under the delusion that she was romantically involved with Jungkook, she entered Korea on June 22 and was going to live in Jungkook's house.

𝒜𝓈𝒾𝒶⁷ ᵇʸ ʲᵏ @ughasia_ twitter.com/thv_yuko/statu… 유우코🐻TAE Crew @thv_yuko This is the woman in purple who ran up to Jungkook at his departure.



Wtf??? There's so many weirdos out there like her running up on him like that could've went left so easily and got really dangerous but thank God he's safe and security were there to stop her

𝒜𝓈𝒾𝒶⁷ ᵇʸ ʲᵏ @ughasia_ This is exactly why they just need to ban fans from showing up at the airport completely it’s honestly too risky and isn’t worth any of the members safety This is exactly why they just need to ban fans from showing up at the airport completely it’s honestly too risky and isn’t worth any of the members safety

ARMY-ing 101 ⁷ ᵇʸ ʲᵏ @ARMYing101_ 슙🌙 @new_moon_suga ?????? 웬 미친년이 ?????? 웬 미친년이 https://t.co/zEeluvJjAD If you intentionally go to the airport, whether you act like the lady or not, you have no self-control, you’ll be labelled as a stalker, and you probably need mental help. Seriously, these are not fans because why would you compromise his safety? Ugh twitter.com/new_moon_suga/… If you intentionally go to the airport, whether you act like the lady or not, you have no self-control, you’ll be labelled as a stalker, and you probably need mental help. Seriously, these are not fans because why would you compromise his safety? Ugh twitter.com/new_moon_suga/…

☆⁷daily bts fic rec♡☆ @btsAUverse People talking about emailing BH to get JK more security....when will u get it through that fans should simply respect their space and not turn up to places where they go like some sort of exhibition for you to see? Just don't go to airports. Don't think they owe u anything. Gah. People talking about emailing BH to get JK more security....when will u get it through that fans should simply respect their space and not turn up to places where they go like some sort of exhibition for you to see? Just don't go to airports. Don't think they owe u anything. Gah.

⁷ ᵇʸ ʲᵏ | Seven Is Coming @_bunnykook97_ Omg the fans are so crazy at the airport. They try to approach him closely Omg the fans are so crazy at the airport. They try to approach him closely 😐

p⁷ 💜•• 12💙officially jowa na ulit ni jihoon @deobmyyy Wtf the person that ran up to jk at the airport?!? Bro the fkn audacity no matter how desperate u are pls respect his space the fact that he’s still giving y’all fan service even if he doesn’t have to douchebags Wtf the person that ran up to jk at the airport?!? Bro the fkn audacity no matter how desperate u are pls respect his space the fact that he’s still giving y’all fan service even if he doesn’t have to douchebags

ˢᴱⱽᴱᴺ ᴮʸ ᴶᴷ🍷 @rumad2tk Just saw the airport video of that random girl running toward Jungkook, what was she even thinking bruh? I understand the excitement and happiness when we get a glimpse of the ones we love but there's something called personal space and YOU'RE JUST A FAN SO ACT LIKE ONE FFS. Just saw the airport video of that random girl running toward Jungkook, what was she even thinking bruh? I understand the excitement and happiness when we get a glimpse of the ones we love but there's something called personal space and YOU'RE JUST A FAN SO ACT LIKE ONE FFS.

kae ⁷by jk @beliveinurgalxy @thv_yuko This is why it’s not acceptable for fans to show up at the airport. Any one of the people there could have been like her and could put him and the others in the area in danger. @thv_yuko This is why it’s not acceptable for fans to show up at the airport. Any one of the people there could have been like her and could put him and the others in the area in danger.

Meray ⁷ @SparklingGemJin @thv_yuko It’s good the security stopped her even though she was really persistent in her chase. Hope they take note of her and blacklist her from future solo and BTS events. Her facial expression was truly scary. She needs some serious help. @thv_yuko It’s good the security stopped her even though she was really persistent in her chase. Hope they take note of her and blacklist her from future solo and BTS events. Her facial expression was truly scary. She needs some serious help.

Britta Lehmann @Britta_orange @thv_yuko I don't understand, to be honest, why people even wait for an idol at the airport. What do you see there? Wave and walk away. Hours wait for few minutes. Give them their privacy. There are other ways to show support. 🫣 @thv_yuko I don't understand, to be honest, why people even wait for an idol at the airport. What do you see there? Wave and walk away. Hours wait for few minutes. Give them their privacy. There are other ways to show support. 🫣

🧑‍🚀지지⁷ᵇʸ ʲᵏ semi-IA💜 @RJsB1tch I really need @BIGHIT_MUSIC to figure something out w/these airport situations. The Tannie’s popularity will continue to increase exponentially & Jungkook’s stalker rushing him today was INSANE! Chapter 2 should be the start of BTS PJ life!! I really need @BIGHIT_MUSIC to figure something out w/these airport situations. The Tannie’s popularity will continue to increase exponentially & Jungkook’s stalker rushing him today was INSANE! Chapter 2 should be the start of BTS PJ life!!

ARMYs camp out at Central Park five days before BTS Jung Kook’s performance

As part of the GMA Summer Concert series 2023, BTS’ Jung Kook was confirmed to premiere his official solo debut song, SEVEN, at Central Park. However, fans across the world had mixed reactions to some ARMYs’ enthusiasm as a clip of at least 50 people camping outside the venue went viral on July 10.

The video showed a queue of fans sitting and waiting to get the closest view of the Dreamers singer for his performance. Since the idol’s performance was scheduled for July 14, it meant that the fans would be sitting outside the venue for nearly four days and attending the concert on the fifth day. The majority of fans criticized this move, saying it was chaotic and surprising.

ĸooĸιecнarмѕ⁷ Jungkook @WorldWideShook @J00NSBFF This actually isn’t fair. We shouldn’t be able to line up until the day before then we can race for the line. @J00NSBFF This actually isn’t fair. We shouldn’t be able to line up until the day before then we can race for the line.

ashanti⁷ @sughakookie @J00NSBFF this is so selfish and inconsiderate for other people that aren’t camping, like they’re going to be forced to stand beside smelly stinky people because y’all wanted to camp for days instead of being normal people @J00NSBFF this is so selfish and inconsiderate for other people that aren’t camping, like they’re going to be forced to stand beside smelly stinky people because y’all wanted to camp for days instead of being normal people

☁️ ❦ 𝓁𝓊𝓁𝓊 ❦☁️ @lululitae @J00NSBFF Quite unfair for those who acc have jobs / or are travelling in to have to wait in line behind these ppl it literally makes no sense :/ there should be a 24 hour queue starter and that anyone who starts before then gets told to leave by security (nicely) imo @J00NSBFF Quite unfair for those who acc have jobs / or are travelling in to have to wait in line behind these ppl it literally makes no sense :/ there should be a 24 hour queue starter and that anyone who starts before then gets told to leave by security (nicely) imo

Meanwhile, BTS’ Jung Kook has given fans plenty of teasers to raise enthusiasm for SEVEN - from concept photos baring abs to a leather pants outfit with one arm tattoo sleeve on display clips. SEVEN will be released on July 14, 2023.

